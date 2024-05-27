FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & Deals

Beer by the Pier returns in June with a waterfront celebration of community

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 27 2024, 7:13 pm
Beer by the Pier returns in June with a waterfront celebration of community
Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted)

As summer approaches, Metro Vancouver is filled with mouthwatering food and drink events, and we have another one you need to add to your schedule.

The annual Beer by the Pier, presented by Darwin Properties Ltd., is happening on Saturday, June 15, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The delicious event will serve a wide variety of beers, cocktails, mocktails, and wines. It is also an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS), and tickets are on sale now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beer By The Pier (@beerbythepier)

“Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. is a highlight event for the Agency and our North Shore community,” FSNS told Daily Hive. “Since 2015, we have been coming together to sip, snack, mingle, and, most importantly, raise funds to support our programs.

“This year’s proceeds from Beer by the Pier directly support children and youth mental health programs.”

Beer by the Pier

Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted)

FSNS is a non-profit, community-based agency that has offered counselling, support, education, and volunteer engagement opportunities for over 60 years to the community. Its annual Beer by the Pier has raised over $600,000 since 2015.

The signature summer event will treat guests to five tastings, live music by Adam Woodall, a silent auction with items donated by North Shore businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and a Smoke & Bones BBQ dinner.

Beer by the Pier

Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted)

This year’s lineup of food and beverage partners also includes:

  • Lee’s Donuts
  • Artisan Wine Shop
  • Black Kettle Brewery
  • Bridge Brewing Company
  • Copper Penny Distilling
  • Dillon’s (RTD & Spirits)
  • House of Funk Brewing Co
  • Hoyne Brewing Company
  • La Cerveceria Astilleros
  • Ole Cocktail Co.Strathcona Brewing
  • Wildeye Brewing
  • Yellow Dog Brewing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beer By The Pier (@beerbythepier)


Supporters who aren’t able to make the event are also invited to purchase tickets in the  50/50 raffle.

FSNS added that they are looking forward to friends, neighbours, and colleagues coming together to build a vibrant and strong North Shore community.

“Children’s experiences matter deeply. When parents and kids get expert help at the moment they’re most vulnerable, it can shape their lives for decades to come,” added FSNS.

“By supporting our Child and Youth counselling programs, you are directly helping us continue to offer accessible, no-cost/low-cost services to children and their families and letting them know the future is brighter when your community cares.”

Beer by the Pier 2024

When: June 15, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $120 per person, purchase online

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Booze
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Specials & Deals

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop