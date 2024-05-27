Beer by the Pier returns in June with a waterfront celebration of community

Beer by the Pier (Family Services of the North Shore/Submitted)

As summer approaches, Metro Vancouver is filled with mouthwatering food and drink events, and we have another one you need to add to your schedule.

The annual Beer by the Pier, presented by Darwin Properties Ltd., is happening on Saturday, June 15, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The delicious event will serve a wide variety of beers, cocktails, mocktails, and wines. It is also an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS), and tickets are on sale now.

“Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. is a highlight event for the Agency and our North Shore community,” FSNS told Daily Hive. “Since 2015, we have been coming together to sip, snack, mingle, and, most importantly, raise funds to support our programs.

“This year’s proceeds from Beer by the Pier directly support children and youth mental health programs.”

FSNS is a non-profit, community-based agency that has offered counselling, support, education, and volunteer engagement opportunities for over 60 years to the community. Its annual Beer by the Pier has raised over $600,000 since 2015.

The signature summer event will treat guests to five tastings, live music by Adam Woodall, a silent auction with items donated by North Shore businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and a Smoke & Bones BBQ dinner.

This year’s lineup of food and beverage partners also includes:

Lee’s Donuts

Artisan Wine Shop

Black Kettle Brewery

Bridge Brewing Company

Copper Penny Distilling

Dillon’s (RTD & Spirits)

House of Funk Brewing Co

Hoyne Brewing Company

La Cerveceria Astilleros

Ole Cocktail Co.Strathcona Brewing

Wildeye Brewing

Yellow Dog Brewing

Supporters who aren’t able to make the event are also invited to purchase tickets in the 50/50 raffle.

FSNS added that they are looking forward to friends, neighbours, and colleagues coming together to build a vibrant and strong North Shore community.

“Children’s experiences matter deeply. When parents and kids get expert help at the moment they’re most vulnerable, it can shape their lives for decades to come,” added FSNS.

“By supporting our Child and Youth counselling programs, you are directly helping us continue to offer accessible, no-cost/low-cost services to children and their families and letting them know the future is brighter when your community cares.”

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person, purchase online