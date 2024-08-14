A new spot offering Indian, Nepalese, and Indo-Chinese fusion is preparing to open its doors in Vancouver.

Saino is a new restaurant from the same team that brought us Momo Hut. This will be the group’s second restaurant in the city.

In an Instagram post, Siano said it will offer a “unique blend of Indian, Nepalese, and Indo-Chinese cuisine for an unforgettable dining experience.”

Located at 622 W Pender Street, not much else is known about the new restaurant. An opening date has yet to be announced. This location was previously Wa! Curry, which closed its doors in September 2023.

Saino

Address: 622 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

