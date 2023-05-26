Bow & Stern, a locally operated family of restaurants, is the newest name to join the impressive food roster at Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood.

The family-owned concept was established in 2014 and currently operates in two locations in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

This restaurant describes itself as having a “passion for creating an atmosphere where people gather, love, dine & enjoy,” and it looks like they’ll be bringing that vibe to the popular Metro Vancouver shopping mall.

Bow & Stern is slated to open at The Amazing Brentwood in Winter 2024. It’s going to launch above BMO. It joins the list of highly anticipated dining concepts coming to the centre, including Tap & Barrel,

Bow & Stern is known for its menu packed full of everything from fish and chips to tacos to sushi. Oysters, seafood platters, and add-ons such as lobster tails, West Coast crab, and more are also staples for this spot. It's not just about bounty from the sea here, though. This spot has many other options like burgers, salads, soups, and bowls up for order. The concept also boasts a lengthy drink menu and great happy hour deals.

Bow & Stern — The Amazing Brentwood

