Bow & Stern Brentwood: New 5,000 sq ft restaurant coming soon

Last year, we shared the news that Fraser Valley-founded restaurant Bow & Stern would open in Metro Vancouver at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby.

We now have more details to reveal about the anticipated 5,000 sq ft eatery, which will focus on ocean-inspired dining.

Bow & Stern Brentwood will boast seats for 160 inside and 60 more on its patio. This spot will offer happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch service down the road.

Burnaby will be the third restaurant for Bow & Stern. Sister locations can be found in both Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Completely owned and operated by the Smith family, Bow & Stern is a total family affair between Jon, Jacki, their sons Jordan and Jake, daughter Erin, and son-in-law Adam Crosariol.

“We’re excited to open our third Bow & Stern location this summer, especially in B.C.’s

growing Brentwood community,” says Jordan.

“The neighbourhood encompasses everything we believe in – a place that fosters an environment where families and friends can come together, connect, and create lasting memories over exceptional food and service. It’s exactly what we strive for, and we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome our guests to dine with us very soon.”

North Vancouver-based Humphries Construction Group is designing and constructing the space, which will also feature elements of warm natural wood, greenery, soft lighting, sea-influenced accents and an L-shaped bar, we’re told.

When it comes to food and beverage, expect ample seafood options along with steaks, burgers, and great sips such as cocktails, beer, and wine.

Bow & Stern Brentwood will open at 4567 Lougheed Highway (just outside the Tables

food court, above BMO) this summer.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Bow & Stern Brentwood

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (just outside the Tables food court, above BMO)

