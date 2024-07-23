The Boxset Collective team who brought us Published on Main and Bar Susu have something new up their sleeves, Vancouver. El Gato Gab Gab will be launching in Mount Pleasant this August.

This concept will be a modern Mexican cocktail bar and botanero, aka a beverage-forward snack bar, and it will be situated at 2650 Main Street.

Taking over the address from the hospitality group’s previous venture, coffee spot/eatery Novella, El Gato Gab Gab’s entry to the 3,200 sq ft space prompts a reimagined vision for the restaurant, which will seat 78 people, including 14 at the bar.

“We are big agave fans and wanted to open a spot where guests can experience agave-forward program in a fun, creative, and exciting space,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective.

“We’ll be celebrating agave and other spirits in all forms, through cocktails and tastings, with fun, imaginative food that will pair well with our drinks – we’ll also be offering a great selection of non-alc options.”

Joe Casson is El Gato Gab Gab’s beverage director. He’s curated a list of concoctions, including sips like the Pinoy to Pińa, a mezcal and rum highball with banana soda and ube ice cream and the ¿Que Pasa, Folks? a reposado tequila fizz with pasilla chile, carrot, and marigold.

Casson is also responsible for bringing El Gato’s space to life via teal and orange walls, upholstery, and tile.

“We want guests to feel transported when they step foot inside El Gato when leaving busy Main Street,” adds Casson, who previously worked in the architecture industry in the UK and Australia.

“Guests can relax in a dark corner for quiet conversations, or sit at the bar and be part of the hustle & bustle.”

As for bites, executive chef Christian Chaumont (previously Tultepec, Cuchillo, and Mexico City’s Máximo Bistro) has developed an array of dishes bringing the flavours of Mexico to Vancouver.

Think Dungeness Crab Flautas Ahogadas and Sweetbread Tostadas.

We’ll keep you posted on opening details for El Gato Gab Gab. Stay tuned.

El Gato Gab Gab

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok