The Fish Counter to open North Vancouver location

Jul 31 2024, 11:17 pm
Heads up, fish and chips fans, a much-loved spot is making its way to North Vancouver. The Fish Counter announced on Instagram that it’s gearing up to open another location.

“Vancouver’s favourite Fish n’ Chips will soon be available in the beautiful neighbourhood of Edgemont Village,” shared the restaurant.

An exact opening date and address have yet to be revealed, but if it’s anything like its other two locations, customers can expect epic fish and chips and fresh seafood.

The Fish Counter has been making big moves in recent months. It reopened its original location on Main Street after a fire forced it to close in November 2023.

Then, in February 2024, it opened a second fully licensed location on Commercial Drive.

This new location will be the seafood spot’s third location in Metro Vancouver.

Are you excited about this new North Vancouver spot? Let us know in the comments.

