Anyone with a sweet tooth in Vancouver is likely already familiar with Praguery, the food truck offering chimney cake and ice cream concoctions around the city.

Now, the brand tells Dished that it’s planning to expand with a new brick-and-mortar location in Port Coquitlam.

This new location will be a brand new cafe concept for the brand. Customers can expect a full coffee program that includes espresso-based drinks alongside a selection of hand-crafted danishes — both sweet and savoury — and pastries.

You’ll still be able to find all your Praguery faves including its several takes on the chimney cake and ice cream combination (think Nutella, pistachio, and caramel).

The Praguery Cafe is located at 1207 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, and is expected to open mid-to-late September.

Those who can’t wait that long for their chimney cake fix can visit the Praguery food truck located outside the Community Center at Lafarge Lake for the entire summer.

