Zarak: Inside Vancouver's must-try modern Afghan restaurant

Sep 27 2022, 11:47 pm
Lamb Shank, Kachaloo, Salata (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Zarak first opened its doors near the end of 2021, and if you haven’t had the chance to check it out yet, we urge you to do so.

We popped in recently to devour some deliciousness for ourselves and let us tell you a pro tip: come hungry and bring friends.

The menu here is packed with family recipes (aka “mum’s recipes” as owners call them) that incorporate traditional Afghan flavours and ingredients.

Brought to us by the talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen, the newer concept launched at 2102 Main Street and has been bumping ever since.

Zarak

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

While the food is probably what gets people to the doors, Zarak has put a great emphasis on creating a truly Insta-worthy cocktail program here as well.

Start off your dinner with creations such as the cotton candy-topped Strawberry Bârân or the spirit-forward Kite Negroni and you won’t regret it.

Zarak

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

For small plates, we opted for the Bolani, flatbread filled with potato and house spices, as well as the Shor Nakood, a traditional salad from Afghanistan.

Afghan dumplings had to make it to our table, obviously. We tried a selection of morsels with a variety of fillings like spiced beef, leek, scallion, and spinach, and spicy cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, chilli, and lubya combo too.

The show-stopper of the spread was evidently the lamb shank, which arrived with kachaloo and salata.

Zarak

Shor Nakood, Chickpea, Potato, Pickled Pepper (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Zarak

Bolani, Flatbread, Potato, House Spice (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

If there’s one thing we need to come back regularly for, though, it’s dessert.

Three words: Mum’s Secret Cake. Made with tres leches, cocoa, and seasonal fruit, this treat is best paired with Shir Yakh (Afghan ice cream).

Zarak

Mum’s Secret Cake, Tres Leches, Cocoa, Seasonal Fruit (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

This combo is unreal and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since we put the spoon down. It’s a need, not a want.

Zarak

Shir Yakh, Rosewater Gelato, Qaimaq, Pistachio (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Zarak is open for dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10:30 pm. It also offers weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Zarak

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

