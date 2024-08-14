New restaurant alert! A new spot for Filipino eats is coming to Burnaby.

Kimshaker’s Foodhub announced on Instagram that it’s gearing up to open a new dining concept which is currently being called Kimshaker Resto.

“We are thrilled to announce the possession of our brand new restaurant,” said Kimshaker.

Kimshaker’s Foodhub is a Filipino eatery specializing in street food and other comforting eats that opened its first location in New Westminster’s Royal City Centre food court. It serves up dishes like Lumpiang Shanghai, Lomi Batangas, steamed Siomai (a Filipino dumpling made with pork), and other street food eats like cheese sticks, kikiam, and fishballs.

However, this new venture will be a sit-down restaurant.

Kimshaker promises this new location will feature “delicious dishes, amazing ambiance, and exciting promotions.”

An opening date and exact menu have yet to be revealed, but Kimshaker promises more details soon.

Kimshaker Resto

Address: 4091 Kingsway, Burnaby

