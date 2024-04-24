Two Vancouver watering holes make list of North America's 50 Best Bars

A list of North America’s best bars has just dropped, and two Vancouver spots made the cut.

From the organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars, the list of North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2024 features seven Canadian watering holes.

Topping the list of Canadian spots for the second year in a row is Toronto’s Civil Liberties at number 21.

The Vancouver spots made the list this year are Botanist and The Keefer Bar, which placed 24th and 49th, respectively.

Botanist, the Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant inside the Fairmont Pacific Rim, featured on the list for the second year in a row.

According to 50 Best, drinks at Botanist are “equal parts showpiece and storytelling.”

The acclaimed spot also won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award in 2023 as well as the Exceptional Cocktail Award during Vancouver’s Michelin Guide Awards in October 2022.

The Keefer Bar, which originally ranked on the list in 2022, made a return to the list for 2024. The old-timey apothecary-inspired bar in Chinatown has been a staple for over a decade.

Highlights include the Sweet & Sour Sour, made with gin, Scotch, acidified pineapple, red pepper and honey, all complete with a ketchup chip chicharron.

The award ceremony for North America’s 50 Best Bars took place on April 23 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The ranking was determined by the votes of 270 bar industry experts from the region who shared their personal experiences.