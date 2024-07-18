The Keefer Bar team to open new spot June on Cambie this fall
When you think of top-notch cocktails in Vancouver, apothecary-themed Chinatown drink destination The Keefer Bar immediately comes to mind. The team behind that award-winning establishment has something new in the works that’s set to launch this fall: June.
June, or June on Cambie as it’s sometimes called, will be a new brasserie-inspired concept located at 3305 Cambie Street.
“It’s been 14 years since we opened The Keefer Bar, and June allows us to continue
our commitment to great hospitality on this iconic corner location in the heart of
Cambie Village,” says Cam Watt, who is a co-proprietor of the Keefer Bar and June along with Keenan Hood.
“As one would expect of a brasserie, the space accommodates both dining and drinking
and a later closing hour will allow people to linger in a loungey atmosphere. We’re
excited to bring our team from Chinatown and join this growing and dynamic
neighbourhood.”
June’s address is right at the corner of 17th Avenue. It’s also less than a one-minute stroll from the neighbourhood’s newest Italian spot, Elio Volpe.
Some talented folks are behind this exciting new addition coming to Cambie Village, including general manager Letícia Castro, executive chef Connor Sperling, and bar
manager Satoshi Yonemori.
We’re told guests who head to June come opening will enjoy a “lively experience” complete with casual bites and awesome sips in a space that will seat 150 people.
June is currently undergoing a complete renovation and redesign, courtesy of Mexico City-based architect Héctor Esrawe.
“Hector’s projects all share a very distinctive and sophisticated look. Although June
is brasserie-inspired, the room will surprise and hopefully delight – his design will
bring something unique to Vancouver’s restaurant and cocktail scene,” adds Watt.
We’ll keep you posted on updates about this highly anticipated spot. Stay tuned!
June
Address: 3305 Cambie Street
