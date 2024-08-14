FoodRestaurant Openings

Marco Ovies
Aug 14 2024, 9:26 pm
Taqueria Jalisco to expand with new Vancouver location

We’ve got some big news we’re excited to taco-bout. Taqueria Jalisco announced that it will be opening a new location in Vancouver.

The Surrey-based Mexican restaurant is best known for its authentic Mexican eats. Think tasty tacos, enchiladas, tortas, and chilaquiles, just to name a few.

The restaurant made the exciting announcement on Instagram, adding that the new location would be at English Bay.

“We will continue to offer the same authentic flavours,” said Taqueria Jalisco. “Thank you to all our loyal customers from the bottom of our heart.”

An opening date for the new location and exact address has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re announced.

Those who can’t wait for the restaurant to make its way to Vancouver can visit its Surrey location at 10675 King Geroge Boulevard.

Taqueria Jalisco

Instagram

