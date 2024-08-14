We’ve got some big news we’re excited to taco-bout. Taqueria Jalisco announced that it will be opening a new location in Vancouver.

The Surrey-based Mexican restaurant is best known for its authentic Mexican eats. Think tasty tacos, enchiladas, tortas, and chilaquiles, just to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇲🇽𝐓𝐀𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎🇲🇽 (@taqueriajaliscoo)

The restaurant made the exciting announcement on Instagram, adding that the new location would be at English Bay.

“We will continue to offer the same authentic flavours,” said Taqueria Jalisco. “Thank you to all our loyal customers from the bottom of our heart.”

An opening date for the new location and exact address has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re announced.

Those who can’t wait for the restaurant to make its way to Vancouver can visit its Surrey location at 10675 King Geroge Boulevard.

Taqueria Jalisco

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok