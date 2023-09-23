Popular WA! CURRY restaurant to close at the end of the month

It’s sad news for fans of WA! CURRY, as the restaurant announced it will close at the end of the month.

The popular spot is located in Downtown Vancouver at 622 West Pender Street and was a new concept from Aburi Restaurants Canada that opened in March earlier this year.

WA! CURRY announced its closure on Instagram, saying that it’s closing the restaurant front of its Japanese-style curry brand to “focus on [its] upcoming new openings and continue to build [its] in-house offerings at Aburi To-Go and Aburi Market.”

Even though the restaurant has only been around the Downtown area for a few months, it has become a favourite spot for locals.

It’s known for its iconic wagyu curry that’s rich in flavour and has that perfect umami taste.

While neighbourhood locals might be sad about the restaurant closure, the spot’s delicious wagyu curry will still be available to have at home.

The restaurant is scheduled to close on September 29, so you still have a week to go and visit before its final day.