Vancouverites looking for a quick and affordable bite are in luck. Onigiri Ya is gearing up to open in the city.

The grab-and-go concept is expected to feature a variety of tasty onigiri starting at just $1.99.

The concept comes from the same team as Maruhachi Ra-men and will operate in the company’s sister ramen joint, Menya Juémon. However, both will operate at different hours.

“Given the high foot traffic and demand for quick takeout food at Cambie and Broadway during weekday mornings, we aim to provide the best Japanese takeout experience with our onigiri, which will be made fresh every morning,” Tatsushi Koizumi, CEO at Maruhachi Ra-men told Dished.

Onigiri Ya will focus on onigiri in the morning, while Menya Juémon will continue to offer ramen for lunch and dinner.

Located at 545 W Broadway, Vancouver, the new onigiri spot will open starting September 3.

Will you be checking out Onigiri Ya when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

