FoodRestaurant Openings

Onigiri Ya: affordable grab-and-go onigiri concept to open in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Aug 9 2024, 6:05 pm
Onigiri Ya: affordable grab-and-go onigiri concept to open in Vancouver
Onigiri Ya

Vancouverites looking for a quick and affordable bite are in luck. Onigiri Ya is gearing up to open in the city.

The grab-and-go concept is expected to feature a variety of tasty onigiri starting at just $1.99.

The concept comes from the same team as Maruhachi Ra-men and will operate in the company’s sister ramen joint, Menya Juémon. However, both will operate at different hours.

Onigiri Ya

Onigiri Ya

“Given the high foot traffic and demand for quick takeout food at Cambie and Broadway during weekday mornings, we aim to provide the best Japanese takeout experience with our onigiri, which will be made fresh every morning,” Tatsushi Koizumi, CEO at Maruhachi Ra-men told Dished.

Onigiri Ya will focus on onigiri in the morning, while Menya Juémon will continue to offer ramen for lunch and dinner.

Located at 545 W Broadway, Vancouver, the new onigiri spot will open starting September 3.

Will you be checking out Onigiri Ya when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Onigiri Ya

Address: 545 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop