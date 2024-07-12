It was a sad day when we heard the news that Qube Lebanese Cuisine closed its doors, but now it looks like something new is opening up in its stead.

Signs for Ocean Goose Japanese have popped up at the former Lebanese restaurant.

Not much is known about the new spot other than the name and address. An opening date has yet to be announced for Ocean Goose.

Qube, on the other hand, was best known for its fusion of Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisines. On the menu you could find anything from house-made sausages and aged baby aubergines to house-strained yogurts, Lebanese seafood, and braised meats.

Are you excited about this mysterious new Japanese restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Ocean Goose Japanese

Address: 1850 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok