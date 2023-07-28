7 Vancouver spots to grab lunch for around $15 or less
Vancouver’s food prices are through the roof no matter whether you eat in or dine out.
In the rush of the workday there isn’t always a lot of time to sit down and eat at one of the incredible restaurants, patios, and bars across the city.
There are a number of great places that you can grab a quick lunch for amazing deals of around $15. What a steal.
Next time you’re looking for a place to eat, check out the places on our cheap eats lunch list.
Jo’s Italian Deli
Italian food has never tasted so good, or been that cheap. Jo’s Italian Deli is tucked away in Kitsilano and is a favourite lunch spot for locals. The quaint deli does a great range of authentic Italian sandwiches such as its prosciutto sandwich for just $9.39, or $13.19 if you want to upgrade to a large. You also grab one of the delicious pasta deals there for $11.19 which come with a toasty side of focaccia.
Address: 2505 Alma Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-564-9410
Basil Box
Basil Box is the best place to for lunch when you want to customize your meal. The build-your-own boxes are a must-try where you can pick what protein, veggies, sauces, and toppings you want for your lunch. There are also a number of signature boxes if the choice becomes too much to handle. All of these boxes go for around $15.65 — an absolute bargain of a price for such a balanced meal.
Address: 810 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-6000
Address: 11-09 1920 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-8000
Hawkers Delight Deli
Authentic Malaysian food for less than $15? Sign us up. Hawkers Delight Deli is a popular spot that Vancouverites love for a quick and tasty meal. The hole-in-the-wall gem is counter-service only and is perfect for a fast and delicious lunch. You can grab Fried Kuey Teow or even try your hand at Laksa for just $14.95.
Address: 4127 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-8188
Meat & Bread
You can never go wrong with a classic sandwich lunch. Meat & Bread is the ideal place to go when you want to upgrade your PB&J to a more sophisticated sandwich. It does incredible bites for just $13.50, including the melt-in-your-mouth chicken parm. It’s a must-have. The best part of this establishment is that it has four shops across Vancouver for you to enjoy the meaty goodness no matter where you are.
Address: 1033 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-9003
Address: 796 West Broadway, Vancouver
Address: 625 Robson Street, Vancouver
Address: 370 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Khao Thai by Legato Cafe
An epic lunch combo from 11 am to 3 pm makes lunchtime at Khao Thai by Legato Cafe the best. The combo costs just $12.99 and includes one of the rich main dishes alongside a vegetable spring roll and green salad. Choose from a range of mouth-watering noodles, curries, and fried rice options to make the most of your lunch break.
Address: 2248 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-264-1666
Simply Sushi Bar
Vancouver has no shortage of sushi restaurants. But, Simply Sushi Bar might just take the cake. This husband-and-wife-run shop serves fresh sushi for an amazing price. One of its best deals is the 20-piece Roll Combo that gives you an eight-piece California roll, six pieces of Salmon Maki, and six pieces of Kappa Maki. The price? $11.95. You won’t find tasty sushi for a better price anywhere else.
Address: 3309 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-739-7181
House of Dosas
If you’re in the mood for some South Indian cuisine then look no further than House of Dosas. This unforgettable spot serves dosas (scrumptious savoury crepes) that come in at over a foot long. Better too much food than too little. The taste of the dosas isn’t the only amazing thing about them. On Mondays, the pancakes are on sale for a jaw-dropping price of $5.99.
Address: 1391 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-875-1283
