7 Vancouver spots to grab lunch for around $15 or less

Vancouver’s food prices are through the roof no matter whether you eat in or dine out.

In the rush of the workday there isn’t always a lot of time to sit down and eat at one of the incredible restaurants, patios, and bars across the city.

There are a number of great places that you can grab a quick lunch for amazing deals of around $15. What a steal.

Next time you’re looking for a place to eat, check out the places on our cheap eats lunch list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo’s Italian Deli (@jositaliandeli)

Italian food has never tasted so good, or been that cheap. Jo’s Italian Deli is tucked away in Kitsilano and is a favourite lunch spot for locals. The quaint deli does a great range of authentic Italian sandwiches such as its prosciutto sandwich for just $9.39, or $13.19 if you want to upgrade to a large. You also grab one of the delicious pasta deals there for $11.19 which come with a toasty side of focaccia.

Address: 2505 Alma Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-564-9410

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan | Food and Lifestyle (@tristriesyourfood)

Basil Box is the best place to for lunch when you want to customize your meal. The build-your-own boxes are a must-try where you can pick what protein, veggies, sauces, and toppings you want for your lunch. There are also a number of signature boxes if the choice becomes too much to handle. All of these boxes go for around $15.65 — an absolute bargain of a price for such a balanced meal.

Address: 810 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-6000

Address: 11-09 1920 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-8000

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawkers Delight (@hawkersdelightdeli)

Authentic Malaysian food for less than $15? Sign us up. Hawkers Delight Deli is a popular spot that Vancouverites love for a quick and tasty meal. The hole-in-the-wall gem is counter-service only and is perfect for a fast and delicious lunch. You can grab Fried Kuey Teow or even try your hand at Laksa for just $14.95.

Address: 4127 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8188

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meat & Bread (@meatandbread)

You can never go wrong with a classic sandwich lunch. Meat & Bread is the ideal place to go when you want to upgrade your PB&J to a more sophisticated sandwich. It does incredible bites for just $13.50, including the melt-in-your-mouth chicken parm. It’s a must-have. The best part of this establishment is that it has four shops across Vancouver for you to enjoy the meaty goodness no matter where you are.

Address: 1033 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-9003

Address: 796 West Broadway, Vancouver

Address: 625 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 370 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Lu Photography (@lawrencelufoodphoto)

An epic lunch combo from 11 am to 3 pm makes lunchtime at Khao Thai by Legato Cafe the best. The combo costs just $12.99 and includes one of the rich main dishes alongside a vegetable spring roll and green salad. Choose from a range of mouth-watering noodles, curries, and fried rice options to make the most of your lunch break.

Address: 2248 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-264-1666

Facebook

Vancouver has no shortage of sushi restaurants. But, Simply Sushi Bar might just take the cake. This husband-and-wife-run shop serves fresh sushi for an amazing price. One of its best deals is the 20-piece Roll Combo that gives you an eight-piece California roll, six pieces of Salmon Maki, and six pieces of Kappa Maki. The price? $11.95. You won’t find tasty sushi for a better price anywhere else.

Address: 3309 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-7181

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Dosas (@house.of.dosas)

If you’re in the mood for some South Indian cuisine then look no further than House of Dosas. This unforgettable spot serves dosas (scrumptious savoury crepes) that come in at over a foot long. Better too much food than too little. The taste of the dosas isn’t the only amazing thing about them. On Mondays, the pancakes are on sale for a jaw-dropping price of $5.99.

Address: 1391 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-1283

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Have you tried any of these cheap eats spots? Let us know in the comments below.