A new dining concept is getting ready to open in Richmond.

House of Dawn aims to offer a blend of Asian flavours with international influences, all in an upscale-casual setting.

In a press release, the restaurant said that its mission “is to bring global flavours to the palates of guests while providing a fusion of Asian-inspired cuisine and promising a unique and memorable dining experience.” It will focus on using local and fresh ingredients, which it says will help deliver “the best flavours in every dish.”

“We are incredibly excited to bring House of Dawn to Richmond,” said Danny Deng, Partner and Chef of House of Dawn. “Our goal is to offer a dining adventure that goes beyond the ordinary, combining delicious food with a welcoming atmosphere. We want every visit to House of Dawn to be an unforgettable experience.”

Customers will find five unique dining areas when they visit, offering a polished and inviting atmosphere. “We want our guests to have a new experience every time they visit House of Dawn, and the different textures and tones, and art decors are elements used to create this cohesive yet dynamic space,” said Deng.

The 200-seat restaurant will pay homage to old Shanhai’s “golden era” and feature a spacious cocktail lounge area, in what the restaurant is calling a first in Richmond.

Located at 130-8171 Ackroyd Road, this new restaurant is just steps away from the new Big Way Hot Pot location. It’s set to open this fall.

Address: 130-8171 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

