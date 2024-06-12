Good news, Surrey. A new restaurant is opening in your area this summer, and we have all the details on the new spot.

Palms Beach House is a brand-new spot serving brunch and dinner, as well as a selection of tasty entrees and cocktails. Dished reached out to the restaurant to get all the details on the space, the menu, and when you can visit.

Located at 12233 Beecher Street, Surrey, Palms Beach House told Dished it’s excited to bring the area an “elevated casual dining experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palms Beach House (@palmsbeachhouseltd)

“We felt that Crescent Beach was missing the social hub that you find all around Vancouver,” shared the restaurant, adding that being near the beach was a great bonus as well.

As for food, Palms shared that it will be serving up both brunch and dinner options.

“Highlighted on our Brunch is our savoury Dutch babys (prosciutto or ‘everything spiced avocado’),” said the restaurant.

As for dinner, Palm said “being so close the beach, we of course had to add a salt and vinegar battered fish and chips.” There will also be some flatbread and pizza options, and a full menu will be available in the near future. You’ll also find some tasty handcrafted cocktails at this joint.

As for vibes, Palm described the location as “Caribbean beach vibes.” An exact opening date for this new spot has yet to be announced, but you should expect it to open sometime this summer.

Are you excited about this new elevated casual dining experience? Let us know in the comments.

Palms Beach House

Address: 12233 Beecher Street, Surrey

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok