Chipotle to open new UBC location

Heads up, burrito lovers: Chipotle is opening a new Vancouver location at UBC.

A representative for Chipotle confirmed with Dished that a new location would be opening at 6025 University Boulevard. This is the former location of Tacomio, which closed all of its restaurants at the end of 2023.

The burrito chain has been opening locations all across Metro Vancouver, with new spots in Surrey and Burnaby that have recently opened.

Chipotle did not confirm an opening date for this new location. Be sure to check back here for all updates.

Chipotle UBC

Address: 6025 University Boulevard, Vancouver

