Gyubee: All-you-can-eat Japanese BBQ spot to open in Metro Vancouver
An Ontario-based all-you-can-eat Japanese BBQ restaurant is set to open up in Metro Vancouver, and you’ll definitely want to stop by on an empty stomach.
Gyubee Japanese Grill currently operates a number of locations in Ontario and one in Montreal, but this spot will be its first in BC.
“Gyubee is the only all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue restaurant that provides quality and fresh ingredients, all with our goal to remind each other to unwind and savour the flavours and aromas of good food with our friends and family,” reads the website.
In addition to BBQ, customers can find other items like takoyaki, sushi, Nagoya-style chicken wings, Korean lettuce wraps, and crème brûlée.
The restaurant has no opening date currently, but signs on the windows indicate it is currently hiring.
Will you be checking out this new all-you-can-eat Japanese BBQ spot? Let us know in the comments.
Gyubee Japanese Grill
Address: 50-8100 Ackroyd Road, Richmond
