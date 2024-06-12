The time has finally come: Analog Coffee is gearing up to open its second Vancouver location.

While a formal announcement about this new location has yet to be made, the coffee chain did update its website to include a location at 1090 West Pender labelled as “coming soon.”

Analog was founded in 2011 at the Calgary Farmers’ Market, followed by the picture-perfect location on Calgary’s 17th Avenue in 2012.

This will mark the coffee chain’s second location in Vancouver after its first one opened in Yaletown last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Analog Coffee (@analogcoffee.ca)

The brand emphasizes the importance of community and, of course, delicious coffee and baked goods.

Are you excited about this new Analog spot? Let us know in the comments.

Analog Coffee

Address: 1090 West Pender, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok