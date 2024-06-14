25 new restaurants, bars, and cafes to check out in Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve collected a list of all the new Vancouver hot spots you should look into trying soon.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.

Mishmish is part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.

This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.

Address: 3485 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Via Tevere Main Street is now open. Dished popped in ahead of the launch to get a taste of what’s in store for pizza lovers.

This 3240 Main Street space was formerly home to Via Tevere’s plant-forward sister shop, Grano.

Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver

Paul Le Cafe is a new grab-and-go spot from Paul Bakery. Here, you’ll find many of Paul’s signature items, as well as some new treats.

Dished went ahead of the grand opening for an inside look at this new spot. Warning: if you weren’t craving a sweet treat before, you’ll definitely want one after reading this.

Address: 733 Seymour Street, Vancouver

The elevated oasis is perched atop the city’s newest five-star boutique hotel, the AZUR Legacy Hotel.

Find it open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 to 11 pm, when you can enjoy the swanky bar and Arabesque-inspired restaurant, offering seats for 99 people.

Address: AZUR Legacy Hotel — 833 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Known for its epic array of super-sized treats like cookies, meringues, and cakes, the new location will also offer the concept’s signature selection of fresh breads, scones, and savoury morsels.

Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-1595

Tiko Pizza It’s the combo you never knew you needed in your life: boba and pizza. One spot has a goal to bring this dream team to the Vancouver dining scene, Tiko Pizza. The new 1210 Robson Street destination has been “coming soon” for a while, but now, it’s finally opened its doors in the former location of a Jenjudan store, aka the “Master of Brown Sugar Drinks.” Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver

This donut shop specializes in retro-themed donuts that look absolutely delicious.

“Revisit the joy of vintage Las Vegas with Vegas Donuts! Our baby blue and pink donut shop whisks you back to an era filled with peace, love, and, of course, delicious treats. Enjoy family recipes past down generations from old Las Vegas!” shared the donut shop online.

Address: 4003 Knight Street, Vancouver

Looking for some tasty Indian food? Look no further than Lila, a new “modern Indian concept” from award-winning chef Meeru Dhalwala and restaurateur Shira Blustein.

The restaurant features a beautiful garden aesthetic with plenty of greenery throughout the space. It also has a gorgeous patio, just in time for summer.

Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver

The store features a wide assortment of candies, snacks, and sodas in flavours that are difficult to find in Canada. Think Mango Pepsi and so many different flavours of Milka.

Signs on the front of the shop also indicate that the space is expanding and will soon offer over 50 different ice cream flavours.

Address: 2204 W 4th Ave, Vancouver

Daruma Japanese Market has launched its fifth location in Metro Vancouver, and it’s right here in Downtown Vancouver.

This new location is on the first floor of JW Marriott (Parq).

Address: JW Marriot Parq Vancouver — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Locanda dell’Orso is a thoughtful and authentic family-style concept that comes to us from a group of seasoned industry vets: Ianna Vazquez (restaurant director), Marquella Uhrig (head chef), Doireann Walsh (general manager), and Riccardo Farina (bar manager).

The 1,500 sq ft restaurant focuses on dishes traditionally found in Northern and Coastal Italy.

Address: 350 West Pender Street, Vancouver

TV Dinner The new market and cafe aims to “provide a heightened level of convenience” via its curated selection of frozen and refrigerated take-home meals, pantry staples, and dried goods. TV Dinner’s shelves will be stocked up with goods from both small-scale, local producers and larger established brands. Address: 1780 W 3rd Avenue, Vancouver Instagram

What started as a seasonal outdoor cocktail bar accessed by an alleyway in downtown Vancouver has now become a warm-weather staple for many (like us) who like exceptional cocktails, incredible food, and a fantastic ambiance and vibe.

Located behind La Taqueria in Gastown at 322 W Hastings Street, Dished recently shared that Chupito has plans to expand indoors later this year.

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver (Entrance through the back alley)

One restaurant closes, and another one takes its place. A new hot pot spot has opened in the now-closed Niu Niu BBQ location in Vancouver.

As the name suggests, Mr. 2993 Granville BBQ, Hot Pot and Bar is a new restaurant located at 2993 Granville Street that serves BBQ, hot pot, and an assortment of drinks.

Address: 2993 Granville Street, Vancouver

This celebrated local burger brand is best known for Chef Robert Belcham’s “Dirty Burger” cheeseburger, which has been much-loved since its public debut in 2014 at Campagnolo Upstairs.

Monarch Burger will offer seven different menu items out of its new digs, including the Dirty Burger, which can be made a double (aka the Double Dirty).

Address: 3034 Main Street, Vancouver

The menu features a build-your-own-ice-cream concept, where you can choose your size, base, and flavour. As of right now, there are 12 flavours to enjoy, including strawberry, banana, passionfruit, basil, and mint.

Address: 3659 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.

This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.

Address: 3885 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Fans of Damso Modern Korean Restaurant have something to be excited about, as the restaurant has opened a new Korean seafood concept: Bada by Damso.

Located at 1680 Robson Street, this new spot will specialize in all things seafood. Anticipate tasty bites like seafood toppoki, clam bibimbap, seafood ramen with mussels, clams, and shrimp.

Address: 1680 Robson Street, Vancouver

Downtown Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia has reopened and unveiled its rejuvenated space along with a new swanky watering hole nestled in its lobby: The Georgia Bar.

This new mixology-focused concept aims to capture the spirit of the Gilded Art Deco era. The space’s centrepiece is a u-shaped Arabescatto Orobico marble-top bar.

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Aside from being open 24/7, Breka is best known for its extensive menu of cafe classics with an assortment of lattes and pastries. We’re big fans of the Hedgehog Mocha and Pistachio Filled Donut. You’ll be able to find all of your Breka faves at this new spot.

Address: 2434 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

After numerous delays, Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver has finally opened. This has been one of — if not the — most anticipated opening of the year, for obvious reasons.

This new spot features two floors. The first is dedicated to a counter where you can order food and merch items, some of which are exclusive to Vancouver.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Hululu is an instant noodle bar serving more than 20 different types of instant noodles from Asia, including Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan.

What’s even cooler is that this spot allows you to customize your ramen with a variety of toppings. Examples include eggs, spam, mini squid-shaped hotdogs, and plenty of veggies.

Address: 2184 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

The highly anticipated cocktail destination is situated beneath the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia, in the heart of the city’s downtown core.

We headed to the signature wooden door (if you know, you know) on the building’s Howe Street side and meandered down the mirrored staircase to check out the space’s transformation ahead of its launch.

The space aims to blend “classic sophistication with modern allure,” all while paying tribute to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, both its past and future.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-233-2953

When Vancouverites hear the name Takenaka, they might think of the tasty onigiri served up in the restaurant’s food truck or at its cafe.

Now, Takenaka is serving up more than just this tasty Japanese snack with its new uni bar, open in Gastown, specializing in elevated Japanese cuisine (but don’t worry, you’ll still be able to snag an onigiri or two).

Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver

A new brunch spot called Lucille’s West Side has opened in Vancouver, and it has a pretty sweet weekend brunch and beverage deal.

On its menu, you’ll find different brunch faves like smashed avocado toast, pancakes, and ratatouille hash.

Address: 1509 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

With files from Marco Ovies

