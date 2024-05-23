Lila: Vancouver's new "modern Indian concept" is now open

Looking for some tasty Indian food? Look no further than Lila, a new “modern Indian concept” from award-winning chef Meeru Dhalwala and restaurateur Shira Blustein.

The restaurant features a beautiful garden aesthetic with plenty of greenery throughout the space. It also has a gorgeous patio, just in time for summer.

On the menu, you’ll find many plant-forward items like black chickpea and zucchini cakes in coconut curry with basmati rice, potato “tikki” in tamarind with blueberry chutneys and yogurt, and marinated and seared arctic char on creamy basmati “risotto.” However, there are a couple of seafood options available as well.

The new restaurant is located in the former spot of The Arbor, which closed in April 2024.

Will you be trying this new restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver

