Vancouver has no shortage of ramen restaurants, and a new one is about to enter the scene.

Menya Juemon is a brand-new ramen concept, set to open in the former spot of Benkei Ramen at 545 West Broadway later this summer. Benkei closed at the end of March after operating at this location for 13 years.

As for Menya Juemon, the restaurant’s ramen centers on what it calls the “four elements” of umami: chicken, pork, fish, and mushroom.

According to its website, these elements are merged with a variety of traditional Japanese soy sauces, resulting in an extraordinarily rich broth with a depth of flavour.

Menya Juemon plans to open in late Summer 2023, so stay tuned for more details on this exciting new spot.

Address: 545 West Broadway, Vancouver

