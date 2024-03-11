Bar Susu will reopen at its original space this spring

Good news folks, Bar Susu is officially moving back to its OG digs soon.

The award-winning wine bar has been moonlighting during the evenings at sister spot Novella after a fire took place in the basement of its building at 209 E. 6th Avenue last summer.

“We were always hopeful Bar Susu could one day return to its original space and after nine months of meetings, permits, and construction reviews, we’re so excited to finally make it happen,” explains Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Mama Said Pizza Co., Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines.

“Our team has done incredible things on Main Street – some of which we’ll definitely be carrying back with us to 6th Ave,” adds Allmin.

“We’ll be at Novella up until the move, and look forward to sharing an official date very soon.”

We’ll keep you posted on an official reopening date for this spot. The destination first opened in 2022 in the former location of The Whip.

Susu quickly became a neighbourhood staple and we’re glad it’s making a glorious return.

Bar Susu

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram