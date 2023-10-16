Downtown Vancouver is down a spot for comfort food. It appears Chef Hung has quietly shuttered its Smithe dining concept, Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990.

The restaurant is completely papered up, signage is down, and it’s marked as permanently closed on Google as well.

This eatery opened back in winter 2022.

Back then, the brand told Dished the Bistro 990 concept was different from the other Chef Hung restaurants, which are celebrated for the award-winning beef noodle offering up for order.

In Canada, Chef Hung currently has several locations in and around Vancouver as well as one outpost in Edmonton.