FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro quietly closes in downtown Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Oct 16 2023, 11:06 pm
Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro quietly closes in downtown Vancouver
Daily Hive

Downtown Vancouver is down a spot for comfort food. It appears Chef Hung has quietly shuttered its Smithe dining concept, Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990.

The restaurant is completely papered up, signage is down, and it’s marked as permanently closed on Google as well.

This eatery opened back in winter 2022.

Back then, the brand told Dished the Bistro 990 concept was different from the other Chef Hung restaurants, which are celebrated for the award-winning beef noodle offering up for order.

In Canada, Chef Hung currently has several locations in and around Vancouver as well as one outpost in Edmonton.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop