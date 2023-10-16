Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro quietly closes in downtown Vancouver
Oct 16 2023, 11:06 pm
Downtown Vancouver is down a spot for comfort food. It appears Chef Hung has quietly shuttered its Smithe dining concept, Chef Hung Taiwan Bistro 990.
The restaurant is completely papered up, signage is down, and it’s marked as permanently closed on Google as well.
This eatery opened back in winter 2022.
- You might also like:
- Michelin-recognized dim sum chain reveals more details about first Canadian location in Vancouver
- Wendy's adds brand-new souped-up burger to its menus across Canada
- BC's first-ever booze-free bottle shop to open in Metro Vancouver this November
Back then, the brand told Dished the Bistro 990 concept was different from the other Chef Hung restaurants, which are celebrated for the award-winning beef noodle offering up for order.
View this post on Instagram
In Canada, Chef Hung currently has several locations in and around Vancouver as well as one outpost in Edmonton.