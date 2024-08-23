FoodRestaurant Openings

Hello Nori Richmond opens its doors in Metro Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Aug 23 2024, 5:31 pm
Hello Nori Richmond opens its doors in Metro Vancouver

The wait is finally over for folks who’ve been anticipating the launch of Hello Nori Richmond.

This new eatery can be found inside Richmond Centre (across from Uniqlo) open and operating as of August 23.

Richmond’s launch will mark the hand roll destination’s third location in Metro Vancouver,  with other locations in Burnaby and Vancouver.

This concept is inspired by the “Japanese notion of wabi-sabi (“appreciating the beauty of imperfection”) and Western modernism.”

Its 32-seat Richmond eatery’s interior combines raw materials such as wood, metal, and concrete, aiming to echo “BC’s extraordinary fusion of urban architecture and illustrious natural beauty.” This outpost is also the brand’s largest location to date.

Hello Nori Richmond

Mark Yuen Visuals

Hello Nori Richmond

Mark Yuen Visuals

Hello Nori Richmond

Mark Yuen Visuals

Hello Nori offers 15+ varieties of rolled-to-order rolls in varieties such as Bluefin Tuna, Ora King Salmon, and Truffle Lobster to name just a few.

Each hand roll is crafted one at a time to ensure the nori stays crispy, the rice remains perfectly warm, and the ingredients are exceptionally fresh. Patrons can sit at the bar and watch their eats get whipped up before their eyes.

Hello Nori Richmond

Mark Yuen Visuals

Hello Nori Richmond

Mark Yuen Visuals

In addition to its signature rolls, this spot serves up wine, beer, sake, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Be sure to check out Hello Nori Richmond when you can. Find it open daily at 11 am, with happy hour Monday to Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

Hello Nori — Richmond

Address: 6551 No. 3 Road #1450, Richmond

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop