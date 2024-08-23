Hello Nori Richmond opens its doors in Metro Vancouver

The wait is finally over for folks who’ve been anticipating the launch of Hello Nori Richmond.

This new eatery can be found inside Richmond Centre (across from Uniqlo) open and operating as of August 23.

Richmond’s launch will mark the hand roll destination’s third location in Metro Vancouver, with other locations in Burnaby and Vancouver.

This concept is inspired by the “Japanese notion of wabi-sabi (“appreciating the beauty of imperfection”) and Western modernism.”

Its 32-seat Richmond eatery’s interior combines raw materials such as wood, metal, and concrete, aiming to echo “BC’s extraordinary fusion of urban architecture and illustrious natural beauty.” This outpost is also the brand’s largest location to date.

Hello Nori offers 15+ varieties of rolled-to-order rolls in varieties such as Bluefin Tuna, Ora King Salmon, and Truffle Lobster to name just a few.

Each hand roll is crafted one at a time to ensure the nori stays crispy, the rice remains perfectly warm, and the ingredients are exceptionally fresh. Patrons can sit at the bar and watch their eats get whipped up before their eyes.

In addition to its signature rolls, this spot serves up wine, beer, sake, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Be sure to check out Hello Nori Richmond when you can. Find it open daily at 11 am, with happy hour Monday to Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

Address: 6551 No. 3 Road #1450, Richmond

