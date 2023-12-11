Tacomio has closed all of its locations effective immediately

Restaurant closures have been happening all over Metro Vancouver, and another has hit a beloved taco spot.

Tacomio took to Instagram to announce it’s closed both its Strathcona and UBC locations. This is just two months after it closed its North Vancouver location.

“For the past nine years, Tacomio has been more than just a restaurant; it has been a vibrant community where friendships blossomed and memories were made,” said the restaurant. “Each neighborhood we’ve been a part of has left an indelible mark on our hearts, and the relationships we’ve built with so many of you are treasures we will carry forever.”

The restaurant cited the impacts of COVID-19, escalating costs, rent hikes, government taxes, and labour shortages as reasons for this closure.

Tacomio was best known for its fresh, made-to-order Mexican cuisine, like its mouthwatering quesatacos.

“To our beloved customers – you have been more than patrons; you have been a vital part of the Tacomio family,” continued Tacomio. “The laughter, conversations, and connections that have filled our spaces will be cherished always.”

“Thank you for being a part of our story. Your support, kindness, and loyalty will forever be remembered and appreciated.”