Earl of Sandwich to open new location in Port Coquitlam

Good news for fans of the famous US handheld chain Earl of Sandwich, as it’s expanding to another BC location.

Port Coquitlam is the next spot to get this notable sando destination, known for its selection of wraps, salads, snacks, and, of course, the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

The chain shared the news that this new outpost would be launching in the fall in the “Poco Place building on Lougheed Highway,” but has not shared an exact address just yet.

The Earls Club sandwich is considered the signature item. It is made with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and house-made sandwich sauce.

The simple and classic mainstay Original 1762 sandwich with roasted beef, cheddar, and horseradish sauce would be a close second.

Some of the other mouthwatering hot sandwiches that have made this restaurant so popular include the Chipotle Chicken Avocado, Cannonball, and the Cuban sandwich, layered with tender carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a Cuban mustard sauce.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released. In the meantime, you can head to Earl of Sandwich’s other two BC locations in Langley or Kelowna to get your fix.

Earl of Sandwich — Port Coquitlam

Address: Port Coquitlam

