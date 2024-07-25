Dolce Amore to reopen on Commercial Drive after fire
In August 2023, gelato shop Dolce Amore woke up to the devastating news that a fire had broken out in its Commercial Drive location, leading to serious damage.
The fire, which started early in the morning, scorched the walls and floor and was accompanied by significant water damage from sprinklers being activated alongside a broken window.
However, the gelato shop has confirmed to Dished that it will be coming back stronger than ever.
View this post on Instagram
“We will be returning with an expanded concept, as we also are taking over the neighbouring corner space, formerly Hanai, so we will have a much larger storefront,” Dolce Amore told Dished. The shop then shared it will have many more offerings but can’t get into specifics at this time.
Plus, Dolce Amore confirmed to Dished that it took over the former Cotto Pizzeria in Burnaby, which will open around November of this year.
“This is our new production facility where we currently sell gelato only for pickup, but we will again open an expanded concept later this year,” shared the gelato shop.
Located at 6011 Hastings Street, Burnaby, the shop is expected to open sometime in November 2024.
- You might also like:
- The Narrow levels up its happy hour with buy-one-get-one deal
- Bif Naked calls Vancouver home and reveals her restaurant "last supper"
- Vancouver steak and seafood spot closes after less than a year of operation
Those who can’t wait for these two locations to open can visit Dolce Amore at its LoLo Lounge located at 113 2nd Street W, North Vancouver.
Dolce Amore
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok