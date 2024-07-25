In August 2023, gelato shop Dolce Amore woke up to the devastating news that a fire had broken out in its Commercial Drive location, leading to serious damage.

The fire, which started early in the morning, scorched the walls and floor and was accompanied by significant water damage from sprinklers being activated alongside a broken window.

However, the gelato shop has confirmed to Dished that it will be coming back stronger than ever.

“We will be returning with an expanded concept, as we also are taking over the neighbouring corner space, formerly Hanai, so we will have a much larger storefront,” Dolce Amore told Dished. The shop then shared it will have many more offerings but can’t get into specifics at this time.

The Commercial Drive location is still under development but is expected to open in Summer 2025.

Plus, Dolce Amore confirmed to Dished that it took over the former Cotto Pizzeria in Burnaby, which will open around November of this year.

“This is our new production facility where we currently sell gelato only for pickup, but we will again open an expanded concept later this year,” shared the gelato shop.

Located at 6011 Hastings Street, Burnaby, the shop is expected to open sometime in November 2024.

Those who can’t wait for these two locations to open can visit Dolce Amore at its LoLo Lounge located at 113 2nd Street W, North Vancouver.

