Vancouver’s Main Street is getting yet another tasty addition to its food scene later this year: Elem.

This concept is brought to us by Chef Vish Mayekar, formerly La Tana, Pepino’s, and Elio Volpe, and Hassib Sarwari and Winnie Sun of the celebrated modern Afghan restaurant Zarak.

Elem will occupy the space at 2110 Main Street, which used to be a Sofa Express and happens to be located directly beside Zarak.

Described as Chef Mayekar’s “brainchild,” Elem promises to be a destination inspired by the four elements.

“Our goal is to respect and celebrate what comes from Earth, Water, Air, and Fire, and always strive to do it in a way that honours the environment,” says Mayekar.

At launch, Elem will offer an à la carte menu featuring around a dozen plates along with features.

While no menu specifics have been shared just yet, seafood, local produce, and bold flavours (think slow-cooked dishes inspired by Indian culinary practices) were all mentioned by the team. The food program will be largely inspired by Mayekar’s travels.

Elem also plans to have about a dozen cocktails up for order come launch, courtesy of lead bartender, Winnie Sun.

“The recent proliferation of zero-proof spirits has excited me. I hope to craft thoughtfully designed zero-proof cocktails for non-drinkers,” says Sun.

Some other things of note: Architect Marko Simcich will design the space, while award-winning design firm Glasfurd & Walker are currently developing brand elements.

We’ll keep you posted on opening details for this spot as they come. Stay tuned!

Elem

Address: 2110 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

