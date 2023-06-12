One of Vancouver’s most popular ramen spots is gearing up to open its newest location soon: Maruhachi Ra-men.

Formerly known as Marutama, the newly branded Maruhachi Ra-men operates locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

Now, the concept, which is known for its Tori-Paitan (creamy chicken broth), will be opening in another Metro Vancouver city.

Maruhachi will be launching a location in Surrey at Unit 2 9082-152 Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maruhachi Ra-men Canada (@maruhachi_canada)

The Maruhachi team will be opening the doors to its new Surrey location on June 21.

The soft opening hours will be Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm. This outpost will offer a limited menu and quantities at first.

Online takeout will be introduced later on as well.

Maruhachi Ra-men — Surrey

Address: Unit 2 9082 152nd Street, Surrey