FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Maruhachi Ra-men Surrey to soft open next week

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jun 12 2023, 6:00 pm
Maruhachi Ra-men Surrey to soft open next week
@maruhachi_canada/Instagram

One of Vancouver’s most popular ramen spots is gearing up to open its newest location soon: Maruhachi Ra-men.

Formerly known as Marutama, the newly branded Maruhachi Ra-men operates locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

Now, the concept, which is known for its Tori-Paitan (creamy chicken broth), will be opening in another Metro Vancouver city.

Maruhachi will be launching a location in Surrey at Unit 2 9082-152 Street.

The Maruhachi team will be opening the doors to its new Surrey location on June 21.

The soft opening hours will be Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm. This outpost will offer a limited menu and quantities at first.

Online takeout will be introduced later on as well.

Maruhachi Ra-men — Surrey

Address: Unit 2 9082 152nd Street, Surrey

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.