If you love CRAFT Beer Market, you’re going to want to read this. The premium casual restaurant and bar has locations dotted across the country, and now, its team is expanding another concept they’ve cooked up to new Canadian markets: Central Restaurants.

Central currently operates one location in Calgary’s Beltline; however, expansion plans have been shared with Dished and we can’t wait to fill you in.

The concept will open not one, but three new Canadian locations in early 2025. Restaurants will launch in Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood, Toronto’s Ossington Street, and downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver’s first Central outpost will launch in the Bentall Centre at 555 Burrard Street.

Central Burrard will be open for lunch, brunch, and dinner. This spot’s food menu is curated by Wayne Harris, while the drinks have been crafted by Beverage Director Nick Hugh.

Folks can soon enjoy those eats and sips in Central’s 3,500 sq ft space designed by Canadian interior design firm Way of Normal.

The interior will feature a “modern and vibrant aesthetic” and will boast a 360-degree bar, greenery, and unique artwork. Regarding the exterior, we can look forward to a 2,000 sq ft outdoor multi-season patio.

As for menu details, a few dishes mentioned include a stone-fired Hickory Smoked BBQ Chicken Pizza, a Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Bowl, and Breakfast Enchiladas for those weekend brunch cravings. Cocktails like the Spicy Tequila Pineapple Mule and the Frosty Spiced Horchata will pair nicely with a patio session here as well, we predict.

“The response and support to our original Central location has been so incredible, we have been looking to open for a while in Vancouver, and love the location at Bentall Centre. We are excited to bring Central to the heart of Vancouver” said PJ L’Heureux, founder of Central Restaurants

“We are thrilled to expand our culinary footprint into the vibrant communities of Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver, and can’t wait to share what’s to come,” said Scott Frank, cofounder of Central Restaurants.

Central Burrard is slated to open in Spring 2025. After launch, you can find it open daily from 11 am to midnight.

We’ll keep you posted on updates about this highly anticipated spot. Stay tuned!

Central Burrard

Address: Bentall Centre — 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

