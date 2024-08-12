A new “retro-inspired” restaurant is gearing up to open in the city next year.

Aureliana is a new restaurant that will open at 156 W Hastings, Vancouver. This is the former location of The Hastings Warehouse, which closed in 2023.

Not much is known about the new restaurant aside from the few posts it has made on Instagram.

In its bio, Aureliana says it will be “a retro-inspired journey” with “pure nostalgia and simplicity.” In one of its first posts, it also says it’s “a classic American diner, with its own refined edge.”

Details on the menu and an exact opening date have yet to be announced, but the restaurant shared it will be opening in 2025.

Are you excited bout this new retro-inspired restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 156 W Hastings, Vancouver

