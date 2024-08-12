FoodRestaurant Openings

Retro-inspired restaurant Aureliana to open in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Aug 12 2024, 9:48 pm
Retro-inspired restaurant Aureliana to open in Vancouver

A new “retro-inspired” restaurant is gearing up to open in the city next year.

Aureliana is a new restaurant that will open at 156 W Hastings, Vancouver. This is the former location of The Hastings Warehouse, which closed in 2023.

Not much is known about the new restaurant aside from the few posts it has made on Instagram.

In its bio, Aureliana says it will be “a retro-inspired journey” with “pure nostalgia and simplicity.” In one of its first posts, it also says it’s “a classic American diner, with its own refined edge.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aureliana (@aureliana.ca)

Details on the menu and an exact opening date have yet to be announced, but the restaurant shared it will be opening in 2025.

Are you excited bout this new retro-inspired restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

Aureliana

Address: 156 W Hastings, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop