Retro-inspired restaurant Aureliana to open in Vancouver
A new “retro-inspired” restaurant is gearing up to open in the city next year.
Aureliana is a new restaurant that will open at 156 W Hastings, Vancouver. This is the former location of The Hastings Warehouse, which closed in 2023.
Not much is known about the new restaurant aside from the few posts it has made on Instagram.
In its bio, Aureliana says it will be “a retro-inspired journey” with “pure nostalgia and simplicity.” In one of its first posts, it also says it’s “a classic American diner, with its own refined edge.”
View this post on Instagram
Details on the menu and an exact opening date have yet to be announced, but the restaurant shared it will be opening in 2025.
- You might also like:
- Highly anticipated Hong Kong-style comfort food cafe to open in Vancouver this month
- Longtime Metro Vancouver restaurant to reopen after "suspicious fire"
- Victoria burger spot first in BC to receive prestigious certification
Are you excited bout this new retro-inspired restaurant? Let us know in the comments.
Aureliana
Address: 156 W Hastings, Vancouver
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok