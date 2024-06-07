Good news, beer aficionados: signs for craft brewery Taylight Brewing have popped up in Downtown Vancouver.

This will be the brewery’s second location and will be located at 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver. Its other spot can be found at 1485 Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam. This new location will take over the former Chef Huang Taiwan Bistro 990, which quietly closed in 2023.

On its website, Taylight says it makes “unique brews for diverse crews.” Examples include its West Coast IPA, which Taylight says is “hoppy, juicy, and piney — just as a West Coast IPA should be. This IPA exudes strong notes of citrus and tropical fruit.”

It also has an extensive food menu at its Port Coquitlam spot featuring an assortment of small bites and handhelds like its Seafood Lover’s Cripsty Shrimp Burger and Fusion Lover’s Korean Spicy Chicken Burger.

An opening date for Taylight Brewing Vancouver has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more information when it becomes available.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

