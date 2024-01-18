Vancouver restaurant openings to be excited about

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Nami Cafe | Paris Baguette (Daily Hive)

We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

Nami Cafe

 

You may remember the food cart’s pop-up at the Bentall Centre, where Nami was pouring up classic Vietnamese coffee. Let’s just say if you liked that operation, you’ll love this one.

Nami’s new cafe offers everything from classic coffee and Americanos to Vietnamese Milk Foams and Japanese Oat Tea Lattes.

Address: HSBC building — 885 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Inside the lobby)

Instagram

Flagship Loblaws City Market at The Post

 

The produce section alone is about 15,000 sq ft — comparable to the entire store size of the Loblaws City Market at The Ridge on Arbutus Street and the future location above the Millennium Line’s future South Granville subway station entrance on West Broadway.

It will also be larger than the T&T Supermarket and IGA grocery stores in the area.

Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver

Meréon

Mèreon

Nicole Robertson

Slated to open at 1479 Clyde Avenue, this fresh spot comes to us from owner and North Shore resident Ophelia Arida, who has brought on Emmanuel Joinville to envision the menu.

Mèreon will officially open its doors on January 31. Be sure to mark your calendar.

Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver

Instagram

Mister Artisan Ice Cream — Robson

Mister Artisan Ice Cream Robson

Giulia Ataide Moraes/Daily Hive

Good news for ice cream lovers: signs for a new Mister Artisan Ice Cream storefront have popped up on Robson.

This new location will mark Mister’s third spot in Vancouver and is located at 1193 Robson Street.

Address: 1193 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.

Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

NiceTea Vancouver

NiceTea Vancouver

Submitted

NiceTea is a bubble tea shop that originated in Richmond and has since opened a second location in Burnaby. The new location is opening up on Denman and Pendrell.

Address: Denman and Pendrell

La Foret Bakery & Cafe – Coquitlam

 

Some exciting news for folks in Metro Vancouver: La Foret Bakery & Cafe has shared that a new location is in the works. This time, the much-loved name is launching in Coquitlam.

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.

Address: Coquitlam

Instagram

Sal y Limon – East Hastings

 

Sal y Limon has been serving Mexican cuisine for years and is now set to open a new location on East Hastings.

Address: 3614 E Hastings, Vancouver

Instagram

Maxim’s Bakery – Lansdowne Centre

 

Maxim’s Bakery is opening in Lansdowne Centre, making this its ninth Metro Vancouver location.

Maxim’s is best known for its delicious cakes and baked goods. It also operates a restaurant at its Chinatown location that serves items like congee, noodles, udon, fried rice, sandwiches, and more.

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram | Facebook

Osteria Elio Volpe

Elio Volpe

Ian Lanterman

Banda Volpi, the group behind beloved spots Osteria Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House, is adding another eatery to the family: Elio Volpe.

Described as a “close cousin to Savio,” Elio will be opening in Vancouver’s Cambie Village at 540 West 17th Avenue this winter.

Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Gringo – North Vancouver

Gringo's North Vancouver

Daily Hive

Gringo’s third outpost will open in Lower Lonsdale. The new cantina will be 1,500 sq ft and offer 32 seats inside, plus another 20 on its patio.

Address: 100 East 2nd Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

Chung Chun – New Westminster

 

Big news for fans of Korean street dogs: Chung Chun is bringing its rice hot dogs to New Westminster.

While no formal announcement has been made on the eatery’s social media, Chung Chun updated its website with a New Westminster location listed as “coming soon.”

Address: 800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Instagram | Facebook

Tiko Pizza

Tiko Pizza

Daily Hive

It’s the combo you never knew you needed in your life: boba and pizza. One spot is aiming to bring this dream team to the Vancouver dining scene soon – Tiko Pizza.

The new 1210 Robson Street destination doesn’t have a ton of information on its concept out in the open just yet, but signage claims it’s “coming soon,” and we’ll be excited to check it out once it opens.

Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hazukido – Richmond

 

Croissant lovers of all kinds are most likely familiar with Hazukido. Now the Japanese cafe is opening a new location, this time in Richmond.

While no formal announcement has been made on Hazukido’s social media, the cafe updated its list of locations and listed Richmond as “coming soon.”

Address: 8820 Beckwith Road, Richmond

Instagram

Secret Garden — Burnaby

It might not be a secret anymore that Secret Garden, a new Korean fusion restaurant, is opening its doors in Burnaby.

The restaurant will be serving up both grilled Korean favourites and a buffet for you to eat to your heart’s content.

Address: 9628 Cameron Street, Burnaby

Instagram

Ricardo’s Ice Cream Shop

Candy aficionados are most likely familiar with Ricardo’s for its multiple Ricardo’s Kandy Korner locations.

But now the owners of BC’s biggest candy shop are opening their second ice cream shop location.

Address: 840 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram | TikTok

Fiorino – North Shore

Fiorino

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Slated to open in Fall 2024, Fiorino North Shore will feature waterfront views of the harbour, a large outdoor seated patio, and a private dining area within a wine cellar.

When it comes to the menu, Fiorino is planning on keeping it similar to the Chinatown program, focusing on seasonality and classics it has become known for, like its Coccoli e Prosciutto.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver

Instagram

Sushi Mura – Main

Sushi Mura Main

Daily Hive

Signs that Sushi Mura will be “coming soon” have popped up at 3068 Main Street.

The new sushi joint is expected to open at the beginning of February and will operate from 11 am to 3 pm and 4 to 9:30 pm.

Address: 3068 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

% Arabica – Whistler

% Arabica Whistler BC Canada

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Located at 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123 in Whistler, Arabica’s new spot is set to open this year, Dished is told.

In 2022, the brand shared a rendering of the modern cafe (designed by the creative studio Precht), teasing excited fans who know the popular brand from their travels around the globe.

Address: 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123, Whistler

Instagram

Petrichor Social cuisine & bar

Petrichor Social

Submitted

Jules Bistro closed its doors after 16 years of operation, and signage for the concept opening in its former digs is already up.

Petrichor Social is the name of the new spot slated to open at 216 Abbott Street later this year.

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 2K8
Phone: 604-669-0033

Instagram

Zapoteca Kitsilano

Zapoteca Mexican Grill has been a White Rock staple for over five years, serving classic Mexican cuisine to the Metro Vancouver community. Now, the restaurant is spreading its wings and making its way over to Vancouver.

Zapoteca updated its website with a second location listed. The new Mexican spot will be taking the place of The Cove, which closed in April 2022.

Address: 3681 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Big Way Hot Pot (multiple locations)

 

Big Way told Dished that it plans to open two locations in 2024. It’ll open its fifth location in Kerrisdale in January 2024 and its sixth location in Richmond in March 2024.

Its Kerrisdale location is taking over the space of the former Gram Cafe and Pancakes, which quietly closed all of its Canadian locations recently.

Address: 2145 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Address: Yaohan Center, 3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram | Facebook

Stone Korean BBQ

 

We couldn’t be more grilled about this new Korean BBQ joint making its way to Metro Vancouver.

Stone Korean BBQ is set to open in Lougheed at 310-3778 Grand Promenade, just above the planned Chipotle.

Address: 310-3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby

Instagram

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Ironwood Plaza

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba is opening a new location at Ironwood Plaza. The spot was the former home of a Brown’s Social House, which closed back in August 2023.

Address: #1020-11660 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Instagram

Casa Molina

 

An authentic Spanish concept is slated to open in Vancouver this winter: Casa Molina.

This spot is the latest from chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration, or special event.”

Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Purebread (multiple locations)

 

New Purebread locations will be popping up on West 4th Avenue and at the University of British Columbia.

“Coho’s unwavering commitment to Purebread’s growth is a cornerstone of our vision,” CEO Andrew Barnes stated in a release.

Address: 5955 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Kinton Ramen – Robson

Kinton Ramen

Daily Hive

Kinton has confirmed to Dished that it’s planning on launching its first downtown Vancouver location this year.

Located at 420 Robson Street, Kinton downtown will take over the former address of sandwich joint Hubbub, which quietly closed up shop at both its Vancouver locations last year.

Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Perfecto Cafe — Robson

 

Perfecto Cafe is set to open its second location on Robson Street, and dare we say, it’s the perfect-o location. The news comes just a year after its first location opened on Davie Street.

Address: 1502 Robson Street

Instagram

Din Tai Fung

 

Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1132 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.

Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Jinya Ramen Bar – South Granville

JINYA Ramen Bar

Jenna Silverstone/Dished

Vancouver has plenty of excellent ramen spots, and another one is set to open soon. Signs for a new Jinya Ramen bar have popped up on West Broadway and Granville Street. 

The ramen chain is best known for a balance between its flavourful noodles and its rich, thick, slow-simmered broth.

Instagram

Saijo Handroll

Saijo

Daily Hive

The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.

The fresh destination for handrolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.

Address: 2036 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Chai Wagon

 

A mainstay of Vancouver’s city streets, Chai Wagon is a welcome sight for those looking to grab a steaming cup of chai on the go.

Now, the cart is ready to make some big moves with its first brick-and-mortar storefront.

Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop – Burnaby

It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.

Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

Odd Burger

This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).

The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street, and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.

Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hello Kitty Cafe

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver Postponed

Hello Kitty Cafe/Google Maps

At the space of a former Sharetea location, Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public – and very soon, by the looks of things.

While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having an early 2024 opening.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Marugame Udon

Marugame Udon Vancouver

BK Udon

It’s been over a year since we first told you about Marugame Udon making its Canadian debut in BC.

And now Marugame Udon for noodle lovers about the soon-to-be-open location launching in Vancouver.

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Egg Bomb – Burnaby

 

Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.

The restaurant teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the SkyTrain station.”

Instagram

Bisou Bakehouse – Telus Garden

 

The concept has shared its plans to open its new location in downtown Vancouver, this time at Telus Garden.

This favourite for pastries and sweets already operates locations in North Vancouver at 1185 16th W and in Vancouver at 1190 Bidwell.

Address: TELUS Garden — 510 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Aburi Hana – Vancouver

Aburi Hana Vancouver

Daily Hive

Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again – the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.

Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.

Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma – Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver

Breka Bakery & Café

 

Breka Bakery & Café has been a Vancouver staple for years. Now, the 24/7 cafe is set to open another location in the city.

The new location will be at 2434 E Hastings Street, where Polonia Sausage House used to be before it relocated to 2745 E Hastings early last year.

Address: 2434 E Hastings Street

Instagram

Ramen One

Ramen One

Daily Hive

Signs on the storefront are advertising $10 ramen, which is almost unheard of in the city (but if you know of any similar deals, please share with us).

Aside from this exceptional deal, little else is known about the new eatery.

Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver

Nom Nom Seoul

Nom Nom Seoul

Daily Hive

Just as quickly as it went, a new snack shop is replacing Nukid Bakery. Signs for a new Korean snack shop, Nom Nom Seoul, have gone up.

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood

Haidilao Hot Pot The Amazing Brentwood

Daily Hive

After radio silence from the brand on this launch, it’s been confirmed to Dished that the global hot-pot chain will be opening in Burnaby “some time” in May 2024.

Be sure to check back here for more news on the hot-pot spot’s grand opening.

Facebook | Instagram

Per Se Social Corner – Coal Harbour

Set to open later this year, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.

Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

King Taps – Lonsdale Quay Market

 

King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.

Instagram

Planet Burger (food truck)

 

Planet Burger is currently a concept in progress, but founders tell Dished that the food truck will be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities soon.

Instagram

Bufala – River District

Bufala Lucky Taco River District

Bufala Rendering

Bufala, an Italian-inspired pizzeria, is setting up shop at 3489 Sawmill Crescent and will feature an open kitchen with a Woodstone oven, a large marble slab countertop, and a light-installation centrepiece.

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

Instagram

Lucky Taco – River District

 

Lucky Taco will be located at 8547 River District Crossing and will feature an indoor/outdoor bar experience with large palapas, lush greenery, pops of neon colour, and a hand-painted mural.

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Instagram

Ciclo (multiple locations)

Ciclo

Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia (Rendering)

Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles

This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver

Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia

The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will be opening at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.

Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver

Krave Kulture Yogurt – Lonsdale Quay Market

One of the numerous new vendors to be joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.

On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Instagram

Mishmish

 

Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.

Set to open at Fraser Street and 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.

This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.

Address: Fraser Street and 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)

Instagram

Sula – English Bay

 

Some exciting news for fans of much-loved local Indian spot Sula. The concept has revealed to Dished that it will be opening a third location in Vancouver.

Set to open in the city’s West End near English Bay, Sula’s new outpost is slated to launch sometime in Winter 2024.

Instagram

Ramen Danbo – Kerrisdale + North Vancouver

 

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its third location in the city.

In an announcement shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would be opening up in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, the former address of Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen.

Ramen Danbo also has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Instagram

The Hard Bean Brunch Co. (multiple locations)

The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that it will be opening a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street, although that location won’t be ready until April or May 2024.

Instagram

Heritage – Lonsdale Quay Market

 

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

Instagram

Popeyes (multiple locations)

Popeyes Chicken BC

NYC Russ/Shutterstock

Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown, and Vancouver is slated to get a new outpost on Main Street as well.

Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

Instagram

Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant

 

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hello Nori – Park Royal

Hello Nori

Hand roll at Hello Nori’s Robson Street location (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now the brand is updating us on its second location.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Instagram

Four Winds Southlands

Four Winds Brewing

Courtesy Four Winds Brewing

One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.

Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

Fogo de Chão – The Post

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space.

Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.”

Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies

