Maxim's Bakery to open a new Metro Vancouver location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Dec 11 2023, 7:53 pm
Metro Vancouver has had plenty of cafe openings in recent months, and another one is being added to the list.

Maxim’s Bakery is opening in Lansdowne Centre, making this its ninth Metro Vancouver location.

Maxim’s is best known for its delicious cakes and baked goods. It also operates a restaurant at its Chinatown location that serves items like congee, noodles, udon, fried rice, sandwiches and more.

 

This new location is located inside Lansdowne Centre beside Infinity Fashion.

Additionally, there are signs advertising that the bakery is hiring a variety of full-time positions.

Maxim's Bakery Lansdowne

Dished

Maxim’s told Dished that the space is still in its initial stages of renovation, so an opening date has yet to be determined.

Be sure to check back here for updates on an opening date, menu offerings, and more.

Maxim’s Bakery Lansdowne Centre

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram | Facebook

