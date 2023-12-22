New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 25+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.

Bar Haifa

Downtown Vancouver just got a great new addition to its dining scene: Bar Haifa. This concept comes to us from the folks behind The Haifa Room, a celebrated Palestinian-Israeli eatery located in Toronto. Located at 410 W Georgia Street on the ground floor of the Deloitte Summit building, Bar Haifa offers seats for 55 patrons inside. Address: 410 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

This concept comes from the same folks who brought us Storm Crow, a brand that operated two locations of “Canada’s nerdiest bar” in Vancouver at one point.

If you were lucky enough to pop into the Alehouse or the Tavern before they shuttered, then you remember the admirable dedication to the fantastical geeky interior.

It’s apparent from the moment you walk in that the owner’s newest venture, Arcana, has received the same thoughtful curation and attention to detail when it comes to themed decor.

Address: 238 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Japan’s Garaku Soup Curry is set to open its first-ever Canadian location in Metro Vancouver, and Dished was able to get a sneak peek.

Since it was founded in 2007, Garaku has opened several locations around Japan, as well as an outpost in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, the chain is in Canada and is hoping to open more locations soon.

Address: Aberdeen Centre – Unit 1360, 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Instagram

Dovetail took over the former space of Michelin Bib Gourmand spot Nightshade, which quietly wound down operations in September.

Since then, the interior of the space has been transformed into an elevated boho oasis. It features organic textures, woods, and earthy-toned fabrics, and boasts snazzy branding to match.

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The concept from the internationally renowned chef is known for its handcrafted burgers basted with butter, as well as fries, sauces made from scratch, and thick milkshakes.

It first launched in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2012, and now operates in select US cities like Boston and Chicago.

The Coquitlam spot offers a selection of premium burgers like the Hell’s Kitchen Burger, made with mozzarella, roasted jalapeno, avocado, and roasted tomato, and even a plant-based vegan burger.

Address: Great Canadian Casino Vancouver — 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam

Instagram

You may have seen signs for a new sandwich shop along Granville called Mangia’s Sandwiches, and we’re here to tell you it’s worth the visit.

Mangia offers a no-nonsense menu with nine sliced-to-order sandwiches for you to choose from. We had a chance to sit down with owner Kirk Bergez to talk about the new venture and, more importantly, try some delicious sandwiches.

Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

At this point, Vancouver’s burger scene is looking great. Everyone has their favourite beefy handheld, but another challenger has entered the ring that you have to check out: Kapow! Burger.

This fresh purveyor is operating out of a food truck onsite at Mount Pleasant’s Electric Bicycle Brewing, building the foundation of its patronage on burgers and beer — two beautiful things.

Folks can order from inside the 20 E 4th Avenue tasting room or directly from the truck, which can be found at the back of the brewery.

Address: Electric Bicycle Brewing — 20 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

The Brazilian “açai phenomenon” has opened its second location on Water Street close to the iconic Gastown Steam Clock.

Oakberry’s first Vancouver location opened in July 2023 at 3139 West Broadway in Kitsilano.

Address: 375 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram | TikTok

La Saison de Patisserie is a cafe that just opened in Vancouver, serving plenty of matcha-flavoured goodies alongside other incredible baked goods and chocolates. Dished was invited for a sneak peek to experience this new cafe before its grand opening.

When entering, you’re immediately greeted with a bright sunny interior with plenty of space for seating. There is greenery growing all over too, with ivy running up the faux brick walls.

Address: 3868 Rupert Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-1350

Instagram | Facebook

Surrey just got a new brewery, and it’s bringing retro vibes with its opening.

Wayback Brewing Co. offers five craft beers and a coming-soon craft pizza section.

Address: 15063 54A Avenue, Surrey

Instagram | Facebook

Chick Asta Bar (cleverly combining “chicken” and “pasta” to get its name) opened earlier in November.

It offers a wide menu of unique dishes like Butter Chicken Lasagna and classic offerings like gnocchi marinara, chicken and rice bowls, and milkshakes that will “leave you shook.”

Address: 4443 W 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

The Back Room just opened, bringing another elevated dining experience to Surrey. The new spot specializes in Indian cuisine with a modern twist.

On its website, The Back Room says, “With a culinary philosophy that transcends the ordinary, we’ve turned food into a canvas of flavours where each dish is a masterpiece waiting to be savoured.”

Address: 2215 160th Street, Surrey

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Earlier this year, The Hard Bean Brunch Co. announced big expansion plans. Now those plans have come to fruition with its Langley location opening.

“Brunch is calling!… and by brunch we mean our new Langley location is officially open!” the brunch spot shared online.

Address: 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, Langley

Instagram | Facebook

A little over two months after Tacomio closed its North Vancouver location, a new food stop has opened.

Ykiki Poke has opened its doors. It serves varieties of poke like salmon, tuna, bulgogi, aburi, prawn, and more. From there, you can choose from seven different bases, including sushi rice, five-grain rice, quinoa salad, soba noodles, and konjac noodles. You can then add what it calls “crispies,” like its crunch wonton crisps.

Address: 1300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Instagram

Folks initially fell in love with Yolks’ signature perfectly poached egg sandwiches, truffle lemon potato skewers, and housemade spicy ketchup.

The brand has continued to stay true to its roots by offering the same staples we’ve known and loved for over a decade, but it has also added new dishes and twists on classics to its sizeable menu.

We even got a chance to check out a few items that will debut at Yolks’ new Davie Street spot and eventually roll out to its other outposts on Hastings and Broadway.

Address: 988 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3447

Instagram

The spot grew a following for its modern take on traditional Vietnamese drinks like its iced version of Vietnamese egg coffee. It also serves up a selection of savoury snacks and desserts.

Hem 377’s new location is at 1108 Commercial Drive, which was the former location of Tamam To Go.

Address: 1108 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar, a new concept from the same folks behind Haven Kitchen and Bar, has opened at 20526 Fraser Highway.

The new neighbourhood watering hole is ready for patrons and pictures, as the inside looks absolutely ridiculous (in the best possible sense).

There’s even a taxidermy mice stripper pole display. Yes, for real.

Address: 20526 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram

The Greek has cracked the code for the perfect date night spot at its new Broadway location by serving delicious food in a beautifully lit aesthetic room with vintage flair.

The Greek has been a Vancouver staple for over 40 years, and this spot aims to bring a new flair to its traditional recipes.

Dished had the chance to check out the new digs and, more importantly, try some of the delicious new menu offerings.

Address: 382 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

The cafe is run by the same folks behind the former Iktsuarpok Coffee Stand, which sold handcrafted drinks out of a window at 30 425 Carrall Street from 2018 until the end of 2021.

Oidé had been operating under a “soft launch” for the last year in its temporary space, but it’s now officially open in the new location.

Address: 1548 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Top Wok serves all-day dim sum alongside other Chinese food favourites like sweet and sour pork, honey garlic chicken, ginger beef, and more.

This spot makes getting your dim sum fix easy. If you order the dim sum combo, you can order any three dim sum items out of its 10 options.

That includes shrimp dumplings, steamed beef balls, pork and shrimp siu mai, custard buns, and so much more.

Address: 8605 Glenlyon Parkway, Burnaby

Instagram

In addition to a menu full of delicious food, Skye Avenue offers an extensive drink list featuring plenty of specialty cocktails.

We got to try Skye’s take on a Miami Vice, which is made with a clarified piña colada and a vegan strawberry daiquiri foam, meaning this entire drink is dairy-free.

Address: 13450 102 Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

Holiday shoppers at Tsawwassen Mills are in for a treat because Daruma Japanese Market is opening in early December. This will mark the store’s fourth location.

Additionally, this new location will be Daruma’s largest store to date, spanning a total of 3,000 square feet.

Address: Tsawwassen Mills Unit 634-5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen

Instagram | TikTok

Lee’s Donuts just opened its latest location in Gastown. What’s even cooler is its opening right across from the Gastown Steam Clock. We went to check it out during its soft opening to get the scoop on these delicious donuts.

The donut shop promises to serve all of its fan favourites like Honey Dip, Cookie Monster, and Chocolate iced.

Address: 199 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram

A new Tim Hortons just launched in Richmond and it’s soon going to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Located on the corner of Jacombs Road and Delf Place, Dished was told this new spot will be open 24 hours a day starting on December 7.

Address: 13020 Delf Place, Richmond

Instagram | Facebook

Located just outside the entrance of the Canada Line Waterfront station, Hungry Zus is perfect for a quick bite while you’re out on the town.

Whether you’re looking for something quick to eat or somewhere to sit down and hang with friends, Hungry Zus is the place to be.

Address: 433 Granville Street, Vancouver

The new location will feature a minimalistic interior with white brick walls, traditional mosaic tiles, and wood accents.

Zaatar will also have low tables and booths with Air Charging stations at every table. Additionally, it features a patio that will open in the spring of 2024.

Address: 900 Main Street, West Vancouver

Instagram

A new Moroccan restaurant just opened in Vancouver.

Mogador Restaurant has yet to post a menu online but it promises to serve “the flavours of Moroccan and Mediterranean gastronomy.”

Address: 51 W Hasting Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies