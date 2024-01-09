Sushi Mura to open fourth location on Main Street
It’s basically common knowledge that Vancouver is home to some pretty epic sushi, and a beloved spot is opening its fourth location in the city.
Signs that Sushi Mura will be “coming soon” have popped up at 3068 Main Street.
Dished reached out to Rocio De la Cruz, who co-owns this location alongside their husband Miguel, to get some more details about the space.
The new sushi joint is expected to open at the beginning of February and will operate from 11 am to 3 pm and 4 to 9:30 pm.
“Step inside and relish the delightful offerings at Sushi Mura, our newly constructed and freshly opened haven for exquisite sushi!” said De la Cruz.
Be sure to check back here for an exact opening date when it’s announced.
Sushi Mura Main
Address: 3068 Main Street, Vancouver
