FoodRestaurant Openings

Sushi Mura to open fourth location on Main Street

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jan 9 2024, 9:23 pm
Sushi Mura to open fourth location on Main Street

It’s basically common knowledge that Vancouver is home to some pretty epic sushi, and a beloved spot is opening its fourth location in the city.

Signs that Sushi Mura will be “coming soon” have popped up at 3068 Main Street.

Sushi Mura Main

Daily Hive

Dished reached out to Rocio De la Cruz, who co-owns this location alongside their husband Miguel, to get some more details about the space.

The new sushi joint is expected to open at the beginning of February and will operate from 11 am to 3 pm and 4 to 9:30 pm.

“Step inside and relish the delightful offerings at Sushi Mura, our newly constructed and freshly opened haven for exquisite sushi!” said De la Cruz.

Be sure to check back here for an exact opening date when it’s announced.

Sushi Mura Main

Address: 3068 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.  

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop