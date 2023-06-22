We’re always searching for another place to fuel up on caffeine and treats, and Nami’s new coffee pop-up is a great place to do that.

The much-loved Vietnamese food truck is expanding its offerings with a pop-up this summer at downtown Vancouver’s Bentall Centre.

Tucked away just off Burrard Street, you’ll find the wooden outdoor booth where Nami will begin serving up delicious Vietnamese ice coffees in a variety of flavours soon.

Expect sips such as classic Vietnamese coffee made with condensed milk; black coffee with the option of simple syrup sweetener; egg coffee made with egg yolk, condensed milk emulsification, and cocoa powder; and a coconut cream beverage.

In addition to those selections, a milk series will be up for order here. This includes flavours like salted milk foam and Milo milk foam-topped drinks.

Nami will have some snacks on the menu too.

Think pressed banh mi, aka baguettes, in options like the Condensed Milk with cold butter and salt, the Kaya with coconut pandan jam, and the Paté made with pork liver spread.

You can opt for runny egg dips as well.

Find Nami Coffee’s pop-up open next week, Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. There’s ample seating nearby for anyone who wishes to stay a while and enjoy their purchases.

It will be open this summer, so as of now, it’s here for a good time, not a long time.

Be sure to check it out when you can!

Nami Coffee Pop-up

Address: Outside the Bentall Centre — 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver