If you’re a food lover in Vancouver, chances are you’ve dined at Gastown’s Jules Bistro a time or two. And chances are, you loved every minute of it.

The beloved local gem has been operating at 216 Abbott Street for 16 years. Sadly, that run is officially coming to an end when 2023 wraps up.

Chef-owner Emmanuel Joinville has decided to wind down operations at Jules Bistro following a final night of service on Sunday, December 31.

The restaurant has been a labour of love for Joinville since he opened it in 2007. Jules has a loyal following of patrons who return again and again for its classics like Moulard Duck Leg Confit and Lobster Bisque.

Guests are invited into the Gastown staple from now until the end of December. It will remain open from 3 to 9:30 pm Tuesday to Friday and 11:30 to 9:30 pm on weekends over the next six weeks.

On top of the delicious fare, Jules is known for its cozy ambiance and top-notch hospitality.

“Making the decision to bid farewell is a bittersweet one, but it’s time for me to pass the torch to a new generation of culinary talent,” says Joinville.

“It is with deep gratitude and love that I embark on the next adventure and enjoy semi-retirement. I won’t say it’s the end, but ‘jusqu’a la prochaine fois’ — until the next time.”

“I am so thankful for all of my staff who have become like family over the years, and the guests who have dined with us since we opened, and I hope to make a few more memories in the days before our last service,” continues Joinville.

“We’ve been so lucky to forge friendships with so many regulars and be a part of their celebrations, date nights and special occasions, and it’s an experience I will never forget.”

Be sure to plan and make reservations for Jules’ final weeks of service while you still can.