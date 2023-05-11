If you’re a ramen lover living in or around Vancouver, you may have noticed Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba expanding like crazy.

The largest mazesoba chain restaurant in the world has revealed that another handful of locations are in the works, and this time, in Metro Vancouver.

The brand tells Dished that it has plans to open an outpost at Richmond’s Ironwood Plaza and in Surrey early next year.

Surrey’s new mazesoba destination will be opening at 10418 University Drive, just a short walk from Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus.

Once these two spots open, Kokoro will have nearly 10 locations operating in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver.

Most recently, the much-loved noodle joint opened eateries in Vancouver’s River District and in Kitsilano.

We’ll keep you posted on opening details for these new locations as they are revealed.

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba (multiple locations)

Address: 10418 University Drive, Surrey

Address: Richmond

