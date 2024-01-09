FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Petrichor Social to open in former Jules Bistro location

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jan 9 2024, 10:35 pm
Petrichor Social to open in former Jules Bistro location
Submitted

It’s been just over a week since Gastown’s beloved spot for French eats, Jules Bistro, closed its doors after 16 years of operation, and signage for the concept opening in its former digs is already up.

Petrichor Social is the name of the new spot slated to open at 216 Abbott Street later this year.

Set to open in early March 2024, we don’t know a ton about this new destination just yet.

However, the concept has shared it will be an “elevated casual restaurant presenting French and Mediterranean cuisine as well as craft cocktails, local wines and beers.”

According to its website, Petrichor will offer a “modern out-of-town setting.”

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date and most details as they come. Stay tuned!

Petrichor Social cuisine & bar

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 2K8
Phone: 604-669-0033

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
