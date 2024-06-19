52+ restaurant openings to watch in and around Metro Vancouver
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.
There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.
Good Thief
The brother-sister duo behind a much-loved eatery in Vancouver, Anh and Chi, is working on a new project: Good Thief.
Vincent and Amélie Nguyễn are nearly ready to share the sibling concept, which will be located right next door to their award-winning Vietnamese restaurant at 3336 Main Street.
Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Bow & Stern Brentwood
Last year, we shared the news that Fraser Valley-founded restaurant Bow & Stern would open in Metro Vancouver at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby.
We now have more details to reveal about the anticipated 5,000 sq ft eatery, which will focus on ocean-inspired dining. Bow & Stern Brentwood will boast seats for 160 inside and 60 more on its patio. This spot will offer happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch service down the road.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (just outside the Tables food court, above BMO)
Taylight Brewing Vancouver
Good news, beer aficionados: signs for craft brewery Taylight Brewing have popped up in Downtown Vancouver.
This will be the brewery’s second location and will be located at 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver. Its other spot can be found at 1485 Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam. This new location will take over the former Chef Huang Taiwan Bistro 990, which quietly closed in 2023.
Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver
The Waffle Co.
According to its website, it has 100+ stores spread across different cities. The chain also said it is hoping to expand further.
Located at 7327 137th Street in Surrey, a grand opening date for this waffle spot has yet to be announced. Dished reached out for more details, so be sure to check back here for more info soon.
Address: 7327 137th Street, Surrey
Nero Waffles — South Granville
Life’s always better with some delicious fresh waffles, which is why we’re so excited that Nero Waffles is opening a new location in South Granville.
Signs for the new waffle spot recently popped up at 2861 Granville Street in Vancouver at the former location of Heirloom Juice Co., which closed in March 2023.
Address: 2861 Granville Street, Vancouver
Chicha San Chen Vancouver
Not many details are known about the new spot located at 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver, but we anticipate you’ll be able to find all your favourites from the Taiwanese bubble tea shop.
Address: 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Palms Beach House
Located at 12233 Beecher Street, Surrey, Palms Beach House told Dished it’s excited to bring the area an “elevated casual dining experience.”
As for vibes, Palm described the location as “Caribbean beach vibes.” An exact opening date for this new spot has yet to be announced, but you should expect it to open sometime this summer.
Address: 12233 Beecher Street, Surrey
Analog Coffee
While a formal announcement about this new location has yet to be made, the coffee chain did update its website to include a location at 1090 West Pender labelled as “coming soon.”
Analog was founded in 2011 at the Calgary Farmers’ Market, followed by the picture-perfect location on Calgary’s 17th Avenue in 2012.
Address: 1090 West Pender, Vancouver
Itilia Kitchen
In October 2023, Dished reported that the Paddlewheeler Pub in New Westminster had closed its doors after nearly 40 years. Since then, we’ve been anxiously waiting to see what would take its place. But now, the wait is over.
Dished received confirmation from the new owners that an Italian restaurant called Itilia Kitchen will open in the space.
Address: 810 Quayside Drive #126, New Westminster
Just Pizza
Vancouver is getting a brand-new pizza joint, and it’ll be serving up more than just your regular slice of pepperoni.
Just Pizza will be opening at 1629 Kingsway in Vancouver, and Dished reached out to get all the details.
Address: 1629 Kingsway, Vancouver
Macu Tea
Macu Tea, a Taiwan-based fruit tea and “drinking desserts” brand, opened its first North American location in Metro Vancouver last year.
Now, the fruit tea shop is gearing up to open another location.
Address: Kingsway, Burnaby
Triple O’s YVR Airport
BC-based burger chain Triple O’s is opening a new location, where it will serve its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.
“YVR is proud to be welcoming a West Coast favourite to the airport soon,” shared the airport on Instagram.
Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — by gate B14
% Arabica Whistler
After weeks of delays and some general confusion about its opening date, % Arabica Whistler will officially open this weekend.
The coffee spot, one of our most highly anticipated 2024 openings, was initially set to launch in May.
A rep for the brand tells Dished the launch day didn’t go as planned due to a “delayed permitting process,” but it seems everything is on track now.
Address: 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123, Whistler
Lee’s Donuts (multiple locations)
Big news for donut fans in Metro Vancouver: Lee’s Donuts is opening a new location in Brentwood, Steveston, and YVR Airport.
That’s right, Vancouver’s oldest donut company is opening more locations, and this news comes just after it opened in Gastown, right across from the Gastown Steam Clock.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Address: 4180 Bayview Street Unit 110, Richmond
Address: YVR Airport, Richmond
Slo Coffee
Something exciting is brewing in Vancouver: Slo Coffee. The new 1,400 sq ft neighbourhood coffee spot will launch at 4160 Fraser Street.
Paul Irwin is the co-owner and CMO at Slo and tells Dished this concept is all about stopping to smell the roses.
Address: 4160 Fraser Street, Vancouver
AM Cafe
Dished received confirmation from owners Olly Nicklin and Lindsay Loudon that the breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go spot is targeting an opening date in August. They’re excited to welcome diners through their doors.
Address: 2528 Guelph Street, Vancouver
Olivier’s Breads — Hornby Street
Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.
This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.
Address: 859 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Steamworks North Shore Taphouse and Restaurant
The Canadian microbrewery will open a taphouse and restaurant in Central Lonsdale at Lonsdale Square.
Set to open in early fall 2024, the new dining destination will offer seats for 280 people in total. Around 140 of those will be inside, and the other 140 will be outside on a sprawling 1,900 sq ft patio.
Address: 126 E 21st Street, North Vancouver
Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.
Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Veroni & Co – Coquitlam
Good news for Metro Vancouver coffee lovers: Veroni & Co. is gearing up to open its second location in Coquitlam.
The new digs will be located at 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam and will serve up all your favourite elevated espresso beverages.
Address: 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam
Sal y Limon – East Hastings
Sal y Limon has been serving Mexican cuisine for years and is now set to open a new location on East Hastings.
Address: 3614 E Hastings, Vancouver
Hey! I Am Yogost
Signs for a new yogurt-based drink shop have popped up inside CF Richmond Centre.
Hey! I Am Yogost has opened several outposts in BC, with nine locations already in Metro Vancouver. This will be the brand’s second Richmond spot.
Address: 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Burger Factory
Metro Vancouver is home to some pretty epic burger joints, and another one is joining the group. Signs for Burger Factory have popped up in South Surrey, marking its first-ever location in BC.
Burger Factory is best known for its epic handheld creations, specifically its line of Juicy Lucy burgers.
Address: 130-2950 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Bread Culture Vancouver
Bread Culture, a popular artisan bakery in Calgary, closed its doors in September 2022 because the owners were “extremely exhausted” and were pushing themselves to meet customers’ demands, often working more than 100 hours per week.
Now, the bakery has announced on its Instagram that it’ll be returning, this time to Vancouver.
Nomad Coffee
North Vancouver’s first coffee shop to cut single-use cups, Nomad, is gearing up to open a second location in Kitsilano.
Founder of Nomad Annette Kim told Dished that they’re “very excited to bring Nomad Coffee & Bakery to the City of Vancouver.”
Address: 2143 Yew Street, Vancouver
Aisle 24 Vancouver
Aisle 24 tells Dished there are “several locations in the works for BC,” including two downtown Vancouver stores expected to open this summer.
On its website, one of those is listed at Landmark on Robson at 1450 Robson Street, Unit 205. We’re told a third outpost is slated to launch in Burnaby.
“Our expectations are to have roughly 35 stores open in BC over the next five years,” the brand shares.
Address: 1450 Robson Street Unit 205, Vancouver
Ricardo’s Ice Cream Shop
Candy aficionados are most likely familiar with Ricardo’s for its multiple Ricardo’s Kandy Korner locations.
But now the owners of BC’s biggest candy shop are opening their second ice cream shop location.
Address: 840 Granville Street, Vancouver
Fiorino – North Shore
Slated to open in Fall 2024, Fiorino North Shore will feature waterfront views of the harbour, a large outdoor seated patio, and a private dining area within a wine cellar.
When it comes to the menu, Fiorino is planning on keeping it similar to the Chinatown program, focusing on seasonality and classics it has become known for, like its Coccoli e Prosciutto.
Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver
Zapoteca Kitsilano
Zapoteca Mexican Grill has been a White Rock staple for over five years, serving classic Mexican cuisine to the Metro Vancouver community. Now, the restaurant is spreading its wings and making its way over to Vancouver.
Zapoteca updated its website with a second location listed. The new Mexican spot will be taking the place of The Cove, which closed in April 2022.
Address: 3681 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Big Way Hot Pot
Big Way told Dished it plans to open its sixth location in Richmond in 2024.
The brand recently opened a new spot in Kerrisdale. That restaurant took over the space of the former Gram Cafe and Pancakes, which quietly closed all of its Canadian locations.
Address: Yaohan Center, 3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Stone Korean BBQ
We couldn’t be more grilled about this new Korean BBQ joint making its way to Metro Vancouver.
Stone Korean BBQ is set to open in Lougheed at 310-3778 Grand Promenade, just above the planned Chipotle.
Address: 310-3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby
Purebread (multiple locations)
A new Purebread location at the University of British Columbia down the line.
“Coho’s unwavering commitment to Purebread’s growth is a cornerstone of our vision,” CEO Andrew Barnes said in a release.
Address: 5955 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Perfecto Cafe — Robson
Perfecto Cafe is set to open its second location on Robson Street, and dare we say, it’s the perfect-o location. The news comes just a year after its first location opened on Davie Street.
Address: 1502 Robson Street, Vancouver
Din Tai Fung
Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1132 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.
Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.
Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Saijo Handroll
The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.
The fresh destination for handrolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.
Address: 2036 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (multiple locations)
It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.
Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.
Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver
Address: Station Square, Burnaby
Odd Burger
This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).
The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street, and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.
Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver
Egg Bomb – Burnaby
Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.
The restaurant teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the SkyTrain station.”
Aburi Hana – Vancouver
Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again – the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.
Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.
Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma – Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver
Per Se Social Corner – Coal Harbour
Set to open later this year, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.
Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
King Taps – Lonsdale Quay Market
King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.
Planet Burger (food truck)
Planet Burger is a concept in progress, but its founders tell Dished that the food truck will soon be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities.
Ciclo (multiple locations)
Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles
This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim.
Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver
Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia
The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will open at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.
Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver
Krave Kulture Yogurt – Lonsdale Quay Market
One of the numerous new vendors joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.
On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.
Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Ramen Danbo – North Vancouver
Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its newest location on the way.
Ramen Danbo has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.
Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
The Hard Bean Brunch Co.
The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that it will open a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street in late 2024.
Address: 909 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Heritage – Lonsdale Quay Market
One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.
This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.
Popeyes
Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown.
Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby
Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant
Vancouver’s Chinatown will soon be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.
Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver
Hello Nori (multiple locations)
It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now the brand is updating us on its newest location.
Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore and Richmond.
Address: Park Royal
Address: Inside CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Four Winds Southlands
One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.
Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta
Fogo de Chão – The Post
Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space.
Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.”
Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver