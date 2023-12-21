10 highly anticipated Vancouver restaurant openings to watch in 2024

Goodbye 2023, hello 2024!

It may be hard to believe, but we are fast approaching the official start of the new year, and we foodies could not be more excited.

We’ve enjoyed some absolutely epic openings in 2023, and now, it’s time for us to get pumped for some deliciousness dropping in and around the city over the next 12 months.

Here are 10 buzz-worthy Vancouver restaurant openings to look forward to in 2024.

This restaurant is famously known for its Xiao Long Bao, Spicy Wontons, Cucumber Salad, and its signature spicy sauce.

Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1132 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.

Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Banda Volpi, the group behind beloved spots Osteria Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House, is adding another eatery to the family: Elio Volpe.

Described as a “close cousin to Savio,” Elio will be opening in Vancouver’s Cambie Village at 540 West 17th Avenue this winter.

Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again – the hospitality group is opening another exciting dining concept in Vancouver.

Set to debut inside the highly anticipated Alberni by Kengo Kuma, this concept is brought to us in collaboration with prominent North American real estate development practice, Westbank.

In addition to that new foodie destination, the two companies will be teaming up on another forthcoming project inside the building.

Both Aburi Hana Vancouver and this other project were initially set to launch this winter.

Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma – Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver

Next year, Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to launch at Richmond’s River Rock Casino Resort.

Gordon Ramsay Steak specializes in dry-aged meats, offering a modern take on the classic American steakhouse experience.

This fall, Gordon Ramsay Burger opened at the Great Canadian Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam, aka the former Hard Rock Casino Vancouver.

Here’s our full feature on that spot.

An authentic Spanish concept is slated to open in Vancouver this winter: Casa Molina.

This spot is the latest from chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration or special event.”

Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Instagram

It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.

Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

At the space of a former Sharetea location, Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public – and hopefully soon, after several delays.

While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having an early 2024 opening.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for Italian and Spanish bites is expanding. Per Se Social Corner will be opening a new location in Coal Harbour in 2024.

The concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.

The group, which operates the original, Michelin-recommended Per Se in Yaletown along with Acquafarina and Ciclo Espresso, says the new outpost will give off Mallorcan and Sicilian vibes.

Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Set to launch at 589 Beatty Street, this concept hails from Japan where it was first founded in the year 2000.

Now with more than 1,000 locations worldwide in eight countries, this spot has amassed a cult following of folks who love its deep-fried crispy tempura and handmade udon noodles made fresh.

Described as offering a “theatre-like atmosphere,” at Marugame, diners can watch their Sanuki-style udon, which originates from Japan’s Kagawa Prefecture, be made to order before their eyes.

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Vancouver better get ready for some serious feasting, as Fogo de Chão has revealed it will be opening its first Canadian location downtown.

The internationally renowned chain of authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouses will be launching inside The Post at 658 Homer Street.

Set to open in Spring 2024, Fogo de Chão Vancouver is brought to us in partnership with Debut Development Group.

Address: 658 Homer Street

