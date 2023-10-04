A popular waterfront dining spot in New Westminster has suddenly closed its doors after nearly four decades in business.

Paddlewheeler Pub, located at the River Market within sight of the World’s Tallest Tin Soldier, announced its closure on Facebook on Tuesday, October 3.

In the social media post, the pub announced they found themselves “victim to rising inflation and government taxation.”

“As we close the doors of the Paddlewheeler Pub after 37 remarkable years, we wanted to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude. Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our success, and we couldn’t have embarked on this incredible journey without each and every one of you.

“To the wonderful people who believed in what we stood for and frequented our pub, you have become a cherished part of our extended family. We will miss your familiar faces and warm conversation as we bid farewell. We wish you all good health and happiness in the years to come.”

Paddlewheeler Pub also thanked its local suppliers and staff members past and present in its announcement.

“We are deeply grateful for your hard work, passion, and dedication. You have been the heart and soul of this establishment, and your contributions have not gone unnoticed.”

The pub opened at the original New Westminster Quay in 1986 and is loved by regulars for its comfort food like smash burgers, tacos, and nachos.

It also hosted regular events for patrons, such as paint nights, karaoke and live music.