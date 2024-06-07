In October 2023, Dished reported that the Paddlewheeler Pub in New Westminster had closed its doors after nearly 40 years. Since then, we’ve been anxiously waiting to see what would take its place. But now, the wait is over.

Dished received confirmation from the new owners that an Italian restaurant called Itilia Kitchen will open in the space.

Not much else is known about the spot, but Itilia Kitchen promises to share more details soon.

Paddlewheeler Pub, located at the River Market within sight of the World’s Tallest Tin Soldier, announced its closure on Facebook on October 3, 2023.

In the social media post, the pub owners announced they found themselves “victim to rising inflation and government taxation.”

“As we close the doors of the Paddlewheeler Pub after 37 remarkable years, we wanted to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude. Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our success, and we couldn’t have embarked on this incredible journey without each and every one of you.”

The pub opened at the original New Westminster Quay in 1986 and was loved by regulars for its comfort food like smash burgers, tacos, and nachos.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive #126, New Westminster

