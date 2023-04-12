We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

Located on the ninth floor of The Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is set to be a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.

Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Aloha Hawaiian Grill will be located “in the heart of Steveston Village,” according to the concept’s website, with its address at Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street.

Address: Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street, Richmond

Dished chatted with this soon-to-launch new concept ahead of its debut at the Richmond Night Market later this month.

Owner/operator Xandria Rodriguez-Anastacio tells us that Lulu Burger is a fun, nostalgic play on the classic burger joint.

Serving up its signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, Stacked operates dozens of locations throughout Ontario, as well as two (with a third forthcoming) in Alberta, but this will be the first time the brand has expanded to BC.

Address: 8045 204th Street, Unit D-100, Langley



Bufala, an Italian-inspired pizzeria, is setting up shop at 3489 Sawmill Crescent and will feature an open kitchen with a Woodstone oven, a large marble slab countertop, and a light installation centrepiece.

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

Lucky Taco will be located at 8547 River District Crossing and will feature an indoor/outdoor bar experience with large palapas, lush greenery, pops of neon colour, and a hand-painted mural.

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Ciclo (multiple locations)

Ciclo Espresso & Cocteles

This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim. It’s set to open in fall 2023.

Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver

Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia

The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will be opening at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.

Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver

A local pizza spot is making some delicious moves this summer. Nicli, known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pies, will be opening in UBC’s Wesbrook Village area.

Address: UBC’s Wesbrook

Praguary started as a food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar space on Abbott Street in 2019 (which has since closed) and currently offers its treats out of a truck at Richmond’s McArthur Glen Outlet.

Now, the brand is set to expand with a new brick-and-mortar location, this time located in White Rock.

Address: Coho Eatery, 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock, Surrey

Yolks currently operates two Vancouver locations, on West Broadway and East Hastings, but now the locally founded brand is opening up its third, right in the West End.

Address: 988 Davie Street, Vancouver

Beest is a new restaurant specializing in mazemen, a variety of brothless ramen. It’s set to open at 770 Bute Street in Vancouver.

Address: 770 Bute Street, Vancouver

This concept currently operates its OG shop with a neighbourhood vibe at 1887 Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano, but the new location will be a premium shopping experience with a fresh, modern design.

Address: 582 W Broadway, Vancouver

Hot on the heels of opening its new Japanese-style curry spot, Wa! Curry, Aburi Restaurants Canada is launching something new: Wa-Bagel.

Address: 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver

It looks like Pepper Lunch’s former space isn’t going to be empty for long. A new concept from a Vietnamese restaurant in West Vancouver will be opening there: Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish.

Address: 2323 Cambie Street, Vancouver

This concept first launched in 2021. It operates out of Vancouver’s Commissary Connect on Laurel Street where folks can walk in for treats or order for delivery too.

Now, Mochido is setting up a fresh brick-and-mortar in Coquitlam. The sweet spot will be located at 100-1188 Pinetree Way.

Address: 100-1188 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

New Westminster’s own Origins Chocolate Bar, which currently has a space inside the River Market, has shared that its own brick-and-mortar space is currently in the works.

The new space for the shop will be at 538 Victoria Street, just a few blocks away from its current address.

Address: 538 Victoria Street, New Westminster

One of the numerous new vendors to be joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.

On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Vancouver’s getting a new contemporary Mediterranean restaurant soon, and it’s called the Med Grill & Bar.

Set to open late spring/early summer at 1157 Davie Street, Med Bar & Grill is the new sister restaurant of Mediterranean Grill Restaurant on Denman.

A rep for the business tells Dished the fresh concept aims “to bring the nostalgia of the Mediterranean with a contemporary twist.”

Address: 1157 Davie Street, Vancouver

Another Alberta-based coffee spot is turning its gaze to BC for expansion. This time, it’s Analog Coffee.

The much-loved cafe currently operates seven locations in Calgary as well as an outpost in Kelowna.

A second BC location is coming to Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood, and soon, at that.

Address: 338 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

The Buvette will serve up a limited lunch menu of rotating feature sandwiches, soups, salads, and small dishes like olives along with some other appetizers.

Picnic lunches will be a thing here too. Visitors will be able to purchase these specially packed feasts and head to the great outdoors or a local park.

We’re told there will also be some outdoor seating here with views of the Chief, for those who want to stick around.

Address: 1315-1323 Vancouver Street, Squamish

Local queer-owned chocolate maker Melt Confectionary announced that it would officially be opening its very first brick-and-mortar Vancouver location.

A video shared on the business’ Instagram account earlier this week showed the beginnings of Melt’s new space at 4895 Main Street – the former address of Innocent Ice Cream, which is in the process of moving to the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood.

Address: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

Port Moody already gets a taste of Mama Said Pizza Co’s Brooklyn-style pies via its food truck, but now, the local maker is gearing up to open a brick-and-mortar outpost.

The team tells Dished the new spot will be located at 3135 Murray Street in Port Moody.

Mama Said Pizza Co. says this space will be a place folks can come and enjoy a hybrid-style Brooklyn pizza along with a full bar come opening.

Address: 3135 Murray Street, Port Moody

Vancouver’s up-and-coming River District is slowly becoming a foodie paradise. Now, Dished has learned that a Local Public Eatery will be setting up shop in the area.

The chain of neighbourhood restaurants has already started putting up signage at the new location, signalling its signature menu of starters, handhelds, drinks, and beyond will soon be available to locals and visitors alike.

Address: River District

Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.

Set to open at Fraser Street & 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.

This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.

Address: Fraser Street & 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)

White Rock continues to get more delicious! The Metro Vancouver city will be home to a new, second location from Bánh Mì Très Bon this spring, Dished has learned.

The modern Vietnamese eatery currently operates its original location in Richmond at 4720 Mcclelland Road #1840.

That spot got a renovation and expansion back in 2019, and now, the concept will be expanding with a whole new outpost in White Rock.

Address: 1459 Johnston Road, White Rock

Much-loved local maker Tall Shadow Bakery is officially getting its own storefront.

The micro bakery shared the news late last week, saying the team was “over the moon with excitement” to announce a brick-and-mortar was in the works in East Vancouver’s Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood.

The concept has been a farmers’ market staple over the years, offering people its delicious selection of sourdough bread and baked goods.

Address: Hastings-Sunrise, Vancouver

Squamish has been getting some fantastic food and beverage concepts over the last few years, and here’s a new one to watch: Freebird Table & Oyster Bar.

The fresh restaurant is set to open at the Executive Suites Hotel & Resort in Garibaldi Highlands this spring.

Freebird also operates a sister spot at The Executive Hotel Vancouver Airport in Richmond.

Address: Executive Suites Hotel & Resort – 40900 Tantalus Road, Squamish

Some exciting news for fans of much-loved local Indian spot Sula. The concept has revealed to Dished that it will be opening a third location in Vancouver.

Set to open in the city’s West End near English Bay, Sula’s new outpost is slated to launch sometime in Spring 2023.

Sula’s owner, Sharath Vittal, shares that the cocktail program will be designed by none other than Jeff Savage, head bartender at Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist.

Last fall, Dished shared that Christopher Siu, winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, had planned to bring his Daan Go Cake Lab concept to Vancouver for the very first time.

The bakery and “cake lab” has been under construction for the past several months, but Siu has shared with us that a tentative opening date has finally been set.

Daan Go currently has five locations in Ontario and one in Quebec, but this will be the first BC address for Siu’s project.

Address: Unit 100 4371 Garden City Road, Richmond

Located inside the Cathedral Place Building (at 140-925 West Georgia Street) in downtown Vancouver, the cafe is the passion project of chef Felix Zhou, known for his time on Top Chef Canada.

Bread X Butter also offers catering, but now, those in Burnaby won’t have to travel so far (or place a catering order) in order to get the cafe’s sought-after fare.

A new location is in the works, the cafe announced earlier this week on its Instagram account.

Address: Corner of Kingsway and Nelson Avenue (exact address TBA), Burnaby

One of Vancouver’s most popular ramen spots is opening a new location: Maruhachi Ra-men.

Formerly known as Marutama, the newly branded Maruhachi Ra-men operates locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

Now, the concept, which is known for its Tori-Paitan (creamy chicken broth), will be opening in another Metro Vancouver city.

Address: Unit 2 9082 152nd Street, Surrey

This fresh, California-inspired restaurant is slated to open in June 2023 at 3850 Lougheed Highway in Burnaby.

This address might look familiar, especially to folks living in Burnaby.

That would be because it is actually the former spot of Earls Bridge Park, which closed its doors after 26 years of operation earlier this month to make way for the brand’s highly anticipated new spot at The Amazing Brentwood nearby.

Address: 3850 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Known for serving up delicious steamed BBQ pork buns and beyond, The Bao Place had to cease operations at its former Kingsway location due to redevelopment in 2022.

The Bao Place said it would be back in a new location and it looks like that will be sooner than later.

Address: Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Reggiano’s Pizza has its first location in Kitsilano at 2828 West 4th Avenue, but now the little pizza place that could has set its sights on Port Coquitlam.

A post on the business’s Instagram page shared an image of the exterior of the new location, only noting that it would be “coming soon.”

Address: Port Coquitlam

City-slicking Vancouverites will soon be able to swap the streets of our concrete jungle for a spot inspired by a leafy green one: the Jungle Room.

Located at 961 Denman Street, the new cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.

Once it launches later this winter, Jungle Room aims to be a destination for carefully curated cocktails, wines from around the world, champagne, and more.

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its third location in the city.

In the announcement shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would be opening up in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, the former address of Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Caffé Delish has yet to share the address of the new spot but stay tuned for more details.

Until then, you can check out Caffé Delish in Port Coquitlam at 2180 Kelly Avenue, Unit 411o, and at its bakery at 203-1730 Coast Meridian Road.

Address: TBD

One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub is moving to another neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria will soon be setting up shop on Commercial Drive.

This eatery has been operating in Yaletown since 2017. It opened at 1206 Seymour Street before moving around the corner to its current 560 Davie Steet address a few years later. Now, it’s heading to 2096 Commercial Drive, where it will launch early this year.

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

According to the business’s website, a third Vancouver location is in the works, this time at Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue.

Ba Le Deli & Bakery has a huge variety of sandwich options, from classic cold cuts to lemongrass chicken to Vietnamese sausage. The casual joint also has quite a big menu for vegetarian and vegan options, with vegan “beef” steak, tofu bologna, and a plant-based spicy “chicken” option, to name a few.

Address: Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue, Vancouver

The chain, known for its self-serve, build-your-own hot pot format, will be launching at 778 Robson Street in the former location of an A&W restaurant.

Address: 778 Robson Street, Vancouver

Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown, and Vancouver is slated to get two outposts as well.

Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: 700 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

We’re excited to share that Marugame will be opening its first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver at 111 Dunsmuir Street, the brand tells Dished.

That address is located just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station. Marugame wasn’t able to share a tentative opening date with Dished, but as always, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get the details.

Address: 111 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

The Halal Guys is known for its “authentic American Halal food” with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel, all served with the iconic white sauce.

Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver

Archr will have a selection of high-quality, comforting treats like cookies with toasted pecans and butterscotch, banana bread, and double chocolate peanut butter cookies. We can’t wait to cozy up in this space.

Address: A150 20161 86th Avenue, Langley

This spot makes pizzas in cone form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.

Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street.

Address: Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced that they are opening a second location in downtown Vancouver.

The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Four Winds Southlands One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told. Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta Fogo de Chão at The Post Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space. Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.” The restaurant will have an area called “Bar Fogo” and a more formal dining room as well. Address: 658 Homer Street