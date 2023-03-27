FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish: New spot opening on Cambie Street

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 27 2023, 8:28 pm
Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish: New spot opening on Cambie Street
Daily Hive

It looks like Pepper Lunch’s former space isn’t going to be empty for long. A new concept from a Vietnamese restaurant in West Vancouver will be opening there: Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish.

Signage signalling the eatery’s impending arrival is already up at the 2323 Cambie Street space.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Wooden Fish, that concept is a modern Vietnamese restaurant.

It’s located in West Vancouver at 1403 Marine Drive.

Dished has reached out to the concept for more info and details on the opening. We’ll keep you posted when we hear more.

Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish

Address: 2323 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.