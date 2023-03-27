Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish: New spot opening on Cambie Street
Mar 27 2023, 8:28 pm
It looks like Pepper Lunch’s former space isn’t going to be empty for long. A new concept from a Vietnamese restaurant in West Vancouver will be opening there: Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish.
Signage signalling the eatery’s impending arrival is already up at the 2323 Cambie Street space.
- You might also like:
- A new cafe for coffee and bubble tea has recently opened in Vancouver
- 6 Vancouver food events happening this week: March 27 to April 2
- Vancouver commissary kitchen fire impacts several businesses, including food trucks
For those who aren’t familiar with the Wooden Fish, that concept is a modern Vietnamese restaurant.
It’s located in West Vancouver at 1403 Marine Drive.
View this post on Instagram
Dished has reached out to the concept for more info and details on the opening. We’ll keep you posted when we hear more.
Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish
Address: 2323 Cambie Street, Vancouver