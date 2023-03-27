It looks like Pepper Lunch’s former space isn’t going to be empty for long. A new concept from a Vietnamese restaurant in West Vancouver will be opening there: Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish.

Signage signalling the eatery’s impending arrival is already up at the 2323 Cambie Street space.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Wooden Fish, that concept is a modern Vietnamese restaurant.

It’s located in West Vancouver at 1403 Marine Drive.

Dished has reached out to the concept for more info and details on the opening. We’ll keep you posted when we hear more.

Pho & Roll by Wooden Fish

Address: 2323 Cambie Street, Vancouver