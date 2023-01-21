Something exciting is launching today in White Rock, as Zero Zero Pizza is officially opening.

The new Neapolitan-inspired pizza joint is the first brand to launch inside Coho Eatery, which is the latest dining concept from Coho Collective, a commissary kitchen facility with multiple locations across BC.

Coho Eatery is situated oceanfront on White Rock’s restaurant row at 14985 Marine Drive. This spot will be a multi-restaurant concept offering a variety of different brands under one roof.

The Eatery will include a shared kitchen space and ghost kitchens. This venue aims to offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery to the White Rock and South Surrey communities.

Eventually, the idea is folks can order from multiple restaurants in a single order from Coho Eatery, and Zero Zero is the first one to be available.

In addition to wood-fired pizzas made with 00 flour, customers can order fresh salads and sides such as meatballs from Zero Zero.

There are currently eight varieties of pies up for order, including classics like Margherita and Pepperoni.

Fennel Sausage, Ricotta & Squash, and Panna Verde are some other flavours you can expect to enjoy on this menu.

Zero Zero has a selection of drinks like kombucha, local beer, and juice up for grabs.

Folks who aren’t keen to dine in at Zero Zero, aka Coho Eatery, can opt for delivery via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes, and DoorDash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zero Zero Pizza (@pizzazerozero_)

Zero Zero officially opens on January 20, be sure to check it out! It’s open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 to 10 pm.

To celebrate the grand opening, this spot is offering 20% off for dine-in and takeout orders on both Friday and Saturday only.

Zero Zero Pizza — Coho Eatery

Address: 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram